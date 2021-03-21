The third time isn’t a attraction.

It’s merely charming.

Ohio, a 13 seed, upset defending nationwide champion Virginia 62-58 within the NCAA Event on Saturday. The Bobcats joined No. 15 Oral Roberts and No. 13 North Texas in pulling off main upsets on this yr’s first spherical. The Golden Eagles and Imply Inexperienced are fantastic Cinderella tales, too.

Ohio has the most effective story as a result of it’s a part of a trilogy. The Bobcats are actually tied with Richmond for many first-spherical victories as a No. 13 seed or decrease within the expanded bracket period (which started in 1985) with three apiece. The Spiders have been that staff with legendary upsets of No. 4 Indiana in 1988 and No. 2 Syracuse in 1991. Richmond pulled off another towards No. 3 South Carolina in 1998.

Within the twenty first century, nonetheless, there hasn’t been a greater first-spherical bracket-buster than the Bobcats. That’s why they have been such a well-liked upset choose towards Virginia, though a few of that was primarily based on the Cavaliers pulling out of the ACC Event due to COVID-19 points.

Nonetheless, you may see this upset coming within the second half when the Bobcats took the lead. Ohio has been there, performed that.

No. 3 Georgetown came upon in 2010 when Armon Bassett scored 32 factors and the Bobcats hit 13 from 3-level vary in a 97-83 upset.

No. 4 Michigan came upon in 2012 when D.J. Cooper outdueled Trey Burke in a 65-60 victory. Ohio parlayed that right into a Candy 16 run and practically grew to become the primary No. 13 seed to achieve the Elite Eight till a 73-65 extra time loss to North Carolina. Each of these runs have been underneath coach John Groce earlier than he took the job at Illinois.

Now No. 4 Virginia is aware of. Ben Vander Plas hit again-to-again 3-pointers within the second half for a forty five-40 lead that the Bobcats wouldn’t give again. Star guard Jason Preston practically had a triple-double with 11 factors, 13 rebounds and eight assists. Second-yr coach Jeff Boals — who was a ahead on Ohio’s 1994 NCAA Event staff with Gary Trent — guided the Bobcats via a season that was paused twice due to COVID-19. It is a harmful staff that’s sizzling on the proper time.

Ohio burned via the Mid-American Convention with victories towards Kent State, Toledo and Buffalo, and it confirmed its excessive-finish potential in a 77-75 loss to Illinois on Nov. 27.

As soon as once more, Ohio is the Cinderella that March Insanity can rally round for a pair extra days because it heads right into a second-spherical matchup towards No. 5 Creighton. Preston continues to draw NBA consideration, and Boals is able to constructing a MAC program that would make an Elite Eight run like Kent State did as a No. 10 seed in 2002.

The Bobcats are a enjoyable story. Alumni know all of the telecast references. Courtroom Avenue. Crimson Brick Tavern. Harvard on the Hocking. Athens, Ohio’s favourite native son — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow — had one thing to say afterward, too.

Burrow is aware of. Athens is a type of particular locations the place these first-spherical March Insanity moments imply a bit of extra, and this event wants a couple of of these realizing VCU couldn’t play Saturday due to COVID-19 points. Oral Roberts, North Texas, and, sure, Ohio make this event much more interesting in unsure instances.

There’s a potential plot twist to this fairytale, too. A victory over Creighton might arrange a matchup with No. 1 Gonzaga — a Cinderella-turned-blue-blood that’s pursuing the first undefeated season in males’s Division I since Indiana in 1976.

Think about the Bulldogs needing a victory towards the Bobcats to do it.

That may be a March Insanity story we haven’t seen but.

Nothing sounds extra charming than that.