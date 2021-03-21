Prospects News & Rumors: Vukojevic, Clarke & Guenther

The New Jersey Devils agreed to a 3-12 months, entry-degree contract with their 2019 third-spherical choose. Barrie Colts defenseman Brandt Clarke continues to impress on mortgage in Slovakia. Edmonton Oil Kings ahead Dylan Guenther adds to his impressive start to the season as he paces the Western Hockey League (WHL) in factors per recreation.

Devils Signal Michael Vukojevic

The Devils introduced that they’ve conform to an ordinary three-12 months, entry-level contract for Michael Vukojevic. Drafted 82nd general within the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, he spent the 2019-20 season within the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the Kitchener Rangers, the place he recorded 5 objectives and 25 assists for 30 factors in 63 video games performed eleventh in group scoring. He received a gold medal with Canada on the Hlinka Gretzky Cup throughout the 2018-19 season.

THW’s Alex Chauvancy had this to say about progress and his spectacular begin to the 2020-21 AHL season.

He has good dimension at 6-foot-3, 210 kilos, and is a excessive-finish skater. He wasn’t thought to have a lot offensive upside, however he’s proven good offensive instincts in spurts whereas within the AHL. He nonetheless has a methods to go to be NHL-prepared. However for somebody who wasn’t purported to be taking part in professional hockey this season, he’s dealt with himself properly.

In eight video games performed with the Binghamton Devils, Vukojevic has one aim and 5 assists for six factors. He’ll stay with Binghamton in the meanwhile, but when the OHL does resume, he should return to the Rangers. There nonetheless are a number of particulars to work out earlier than the OHL begins play for the 2020-21 season, and I’m certain the Devils wish to hold him round for so long as they will.

Clarke Extends Level Streak in Slovakia

Clarke is heating up for HC Nove Zamky in Slovakia’s Tipos Extraliga. With an help yesterday he prolonged his level streak to 5 video games and has eight factors over that stretch. He was just lately named to the league’s Group of the Month for February after he had two objectives and three assists for 5 factors in eight matches. Clarke now has 5 objectives and 10 assists for 15 factors in 26 video games performed. It’s a formidable stat line for the 18-12 months-previous contemplating he had solely three factors in 14 video games performed previous to February.

Brandt Clarke of the Barrie Colts. Picture by Terry Wilson / OHL Photos.

He’s possible on his approach again to the Colts quickly because the OHL is hoping to start their 2020-21 season in April. In the course of the 2019-20 season, Clarke was named to the OHL First All-Rookie Group and led all rookies in assists with 32. He’s considered one of a number of gamers preventing for first general within the 2021 NHL Entry Draft and his latest uptick in manufacturing will assist his case.

Guenther Picks Up The place He Left Off

The 2020-21 WHL season kicked off earlier this month and prime prospect for the 2021 NHL Entry Draft Dylan Guenther bought off to a scorching begin. The Edmonton Oil Kings winger recorded 4 objectives and three assists for seven factors in his first two video games performed. He adopted that up with one other two objectives giving himself six objectives and 4 assists for 10 factors in 4 video games performed. It will be one other 13 days earlier than we noticed Guenther return to motion for the Oil King’s subsequent set of video games, however he returned in model with two objectives and one assists in final nights 5-0 victory over the Crimson Deer Rebels. He’s now as much as eight objectives and 5 assists for 13 factors in 5 video games performed. He ranks second within the WHL in scoring.

THW analyzed Guenther’s skillset in his 5 WHL Players to Watch article for the 2021 NHL Entry Draft earlier this 12 months.

One of many greatest standouts about Guenther is his elite hockey sense at each ends of the ice. He reads the play so extremely properly. Defensively, he is aware of when to take an opportunity, spring ahead, and choose off a go, or when to hold again and take away a passing lane. Offensively, he reads defenders so properly and is aware of the place to seek out his teammates, organising performs with regularity. He’s a participant that by no means takes his foot off the gasoline, even with out the puck. You’ll be able to inform he’s hungry for his group to win and he’s all the time hungry to have the puck on his stick.

In the course of the 2019-20 season, Guenther led all 2003-born forwards in scoring with a formidable 26 objectives and 33 assists for 59 factors in 58 video games performed. He was awarded the Jim Piggott Trophy for WHL Rookie of the Yr. With the WHL season delayed this 12 months, he performed a number of video games on mortgage with the Sherwood Park Crusaders of the Alberta Junior Hockey League. In 4 video games performed, he recorded three objectives and two assists for 5 factors. He is likely one of the prime forwards obtainable on this 12 months’s draft and this scorching begin will solely assist his draft inventory.