Six Nations 2021: Eddie Jones adamant England 'still know where we are going' after Ireland loss

England head coach Eddie Jones bemoaned his side’s lack of consistency after they were beaten 32-18 by Ireland in the Six Nations

Eddie Jones insisted his England players are still responding to his methods despite a 32-18 mauling by Ireland which equalled their worst overall Six Nations performance.

Tries from Keith Earls and Jack Conan, accompanied by 22 points from Johnny Sexton, inflicted a third defeat of the competition and, to compound the fallen champions’ misery, they were bullied into submission at the Aviva Stadium.

England will finish fifth for only the second time since 2000 to intensify scrutiny of Jones, but the head coach is convinced the team remain on the right path.

“I don’t suppose that’s the problem,” Jones stated when requested if he’s nonetheless getting by way of to his gamers. “If I assumed that was the problem, I wouldn’t be teaching the staff.

“As dissatisfied as I’m concerning the end result, we nonetheless know the place we’re going and we’ll proceed in a constructive vogue.

“There have been numerous constructive issues within the recreation. It was a tough recreation for us however we nonetheless know the place we’re going.”

Other than a stirring 23-20 victory over France, it has been a dismal two months for England who’ve entered full reverse for the reason that 2019 World Cup after they misplaced to South Africa within the ultimate.

“We must assess the place we’re going,” Jones stated. “As I’ve stated all alongside, we’re going by way of a transition interval within the staff.

“That is virtually a pure time for that to occur with two years earlier than the World Cup. These issues will occur.

“We’ve had a reasonably settled staff for the final 4 years and that’s pure. However submit the Lions, possibly there will probably be adjustments to personnel.”

Farrell: Win is becoming reward for Ireland

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell believes the primary main scalp of his tenure is becoming reward for his gamers following the criticism they confronted earlier within the event and offers impetus for the longer term.

The dominant show earned the Irish a 3rd successive win after defeats to Wales and France condemned them to their worst begin to a Six Nations marketing campaign.

“To win any final recreation in a event is all the time pleasing as a result of it’s a very long time between drinks till the following one, so to complete off with a W is pleasant,” Farrell stated.

“However I’m simply delighted for the lads as a result of they’ve are available in for a little bit of stick. Clearly we’ve misplaced a few video games and we by no means wish to lose.

“The lads have all the time believed in how they’re progressing, and so they’ve all the time thought that there’s a efficiency like that in them.

“The efficiency wasn’t good; there’s nonetheless lots to work on however I’m so happy for them that they received over the road with a pleasant victory towards an excellent aspect. It simply solidifies for us that we’re heading in the right direction.”

Ireland captain Sexton grew to become the event’s main factors scorer on 65 following a nerveless kicking show.

The fly-half credited the approaching retirement of Munster again-row CJ Stander and being “sick” of defending performances and outcomes to the media as inspiration for the assertion victory.

“It was a combination of issues,” Sexton stated. “The truth that we wished to do ourselves justice for the work we felt we put in, that was an enormous motivator.

“Clearly CJ’s final recreation was a giant one. The large driver for me was getting the win that we felt we deserved, the efficiency we felt we deserved.

“I used to be sick of coming in right here and speaking to you guys (the media) each week defending ourselves, saying ‘we’re not that far-off’.

“I don’t suppose you believed me and we received a efficiency we felt we deserved right now.”