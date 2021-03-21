Sonakshi Sinha in Chiranjeevi and Bobby film?

Megastar Chiranjeevi is presently busy with Acharya helmed by Koratala Siva of Janatha Storage fame. The motion drama is one of many particular tasks of Chiranjeevi, because the star forged of this movie additionally contains Mega Energy Star Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde.

Put up Acharya, Chiranjeevi will begin working for his subsequent Telugu undertaking, which is remake of Malayalam film Lucifer. Although initially Sujeeth was confirmed because the helmer, later Mohan Raja was locked for this remake. It’s recognized information that Megastar Chiranjeevi himself has confirmed his 154th movie with KS Ravindra aka Bobby.

Confirming his collaboration with the younger director Bobby through the pre-release launch of Uppena, the actor mentioned, “After the discharge of Lucifer, I might be teaming up with Bobby for a movie, which might be backed by Mythri Film Makers.” Now in accordance with the most recent buzz in the movie trade, KS Ravindra alias Bobby is planning to carry Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha on the board to play the feminine lead in Chiranjeevi starrer.

The sources say that Sonakshi Sinha is the entrance runner for Chiranjeevi’ movie and the makers have already approached her. Now we’ve to attend and see whether or not she is going to give nod for Chiranjeevi starrer.