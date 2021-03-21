Sri Reddy: Prabhas, Vijay Deverakonda, Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu are the four pillars of Tollywood

The controversial actress Sri Reddy is aware of tips on how to be in the lime gentle. She is again in the limelight for her current video message about the four pillars of Telugu movie Business. Sri Reddy took to her microblogging web page and shared a video, and revealed that Younger Insurgent Star Prabhas, Vijay Deverakonda, Younger Tiger Jr NTR and Telugu celebrity Mahesh Babu are the four pillars of Telugu movie Business. Not solely this, Sri Reddy additionally mentioned that relaxation of the heroes please transfer apart and play.

Although Sri Reddy’ assertion is impressing the followers of these four good-looking actors, however few are sad for not together with different stars and slamming her. Few netizens additionally appreciated Sri Reddy for her daring remarks.

Earlier, Sri Reddy made headlines when she revealed that darkish aspect of Telugu movie Business- The casting sofa. The Telugu actress made surprising revelations about the casting sofa in Tollywood and attacked a number of movie celebrities. In the previous, she has additionally abused Jana Sena Chief and actor Energy Star Pawan Kalyan.

She had additionally accused Nani., Vishal, Viva Harsha, Koratala Siva and others of s*xual harassment. The actress has additionally accused Rana Daggubati’ youthful brother Abhiram Daggubati of exploiting her in the identify of giving her work in the motion pictures.