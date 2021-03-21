Steve Bruce says he won't quit Newcastle, while Graeme Souness questions if they will win again this season

Steve Bruce insists he gained’t stop Newcastle regardless of their lacklustre 3-0 defeat at relegation rivals Brighton, whereas Graeme Souness doubted the angle of the gamers, questioning whether or not they are going to win one other recreation this season.

Bruce’s aspect went into Saturday evening’s recreation on the Amex Stadium having gained simply two of their final 17 league matches and have been unable to enhance their fortunes because the stress elevated on the Newcastle supervisor following a heavy defeat in opposition to their relegation rivals.

The outcome leaves Newcastle simply two factors forward of 18th-positioned Fulham, though the Cottagers have performed one recreation extra, whereas Brighton moved 4 factors away from Bruce’s struggling aspect.

After the sport, Bruce admitted his gamers have been crushed by the higher aspect and he took full duty for the defeat, however regardless of requires him to stop, he refused to stroll away from the membership.















“I settle for that wasn’t ok tonight,” he stated. “It rests at my door. I settle for that and can see what develops, however I gained’t surrender.”

When requested if he believed remaining on the helm at St James’ Park was the easiest way ahead, Bruce stated: “Nicely, I consider that, I’ve been across the block a very long time. That have, (I’ve been) making an attempt to attract on it over the previous couple of weeks specifically.

“In order I’ve stated, I’m not the kind to only stroll away from a foul defeat, however you’re going to must ask others.”

Newcastle supporter group ‘Toon For Change’ stated after the defeat to Brighton: “This night’s outcome has offered

Mike Ashley and the membership’s administration with a chance to justifiably sack an

underachieving coach captaining a sinking ship that’s heading straight for the

Championship. “If historical past has taught Ashley one factor, it’s that appearing too late in these

circumstances ends in one factor, relegation. “We implore the membership to take away Bruce as coach instantly and appoint an

formidable supervisor forward of the worldwide break, who has the potential of

protecting Newcastle United within the Premier League. “There’s nonetheless hope for the membership this season, however we’re working out of time.

We want a decisive, courageous choice – and we’d like it tonight”

How the Premier League desk stands…

Picture:

The Premier League desk…



Bruce: I take full duty

Picture:

Bruce took full duty for Newcastle’s defeat



Talking to Sky Sports activities, Bruce stated: “Actually it was robust. We have been merely crushed by a much better staff on the evening.

“It was a really troublesome night for us, we now have to simply accept it, and take duty for it, as a result of at instances it was a bit of bit too simple for Brighton. Take nothing away from our opponents, they have been higher in each division.

“With out the ball and with it, it was a giant drawback,” he added. “We stored surrendering possession again to them, and everyone knows they’re a really respectable soccer staff, and we didn’t do sufficient with out the ball both. When that occurs, it turns into a really troublesome night for you.

“We wanted to get to half-time and didn’t fairly get there. On the evening, we have been effectively crushed by the much better staff on the evening.

“We all know we’re a bit of bit quick in that [attacking department] and we knew we’d must take Almiron off at some stage, in all probability after an hour, and sadly whenever you’re 3-0 down, it’s troublesome to chase the sport.

“My largest factor, and we will analyse the entire thing, we weren’t ok on the evening, and I take full duty, like I ought to. We have been nowhere close to the degrees we needs to be, and that was a giant concern. It’s a giant recreation and we didn’t do sufficient.”

Bruce assured he can flip issues round

Picture:

Newcastle’s remaining Premier League fixtures



Newcastle are actually with out a win of their final six Premier League video games and with matches in opposition to Tottenham, Liverpool, Arsenal, Leicester, Manchester Metropolis and relegation rivals Fulham to come back, relegation is firmly watching them within the face.

Nevertheless, Bruce stays assured his expertise can assist him steer Newcastle away from the drop zone within the remaining 9 matches of the marketing campaign.

"We've bought to simply accept we weren't ok," he stated. "We've bought to mud ourselves down, and hopefully we will get a pair again within the subsequent couple weeks, however even then, they've been out so lengthy it's after all a fear.















“9 video games to go, we’ve been doing effectively of late to a level, however we now have to simply accept tonight we have been nowhere close to ok to get a outcome.

“We’re conscious we’re with out massive gamers, however we will’t make that an excuse for tonight. We have been nowhere close to the degrees required, and we didn’t get there in any respect. With the magnitude of the sport, that’s what disappoints me.

“I’ve been in it an extended, very long time. It’s very, very troublesome, and we all know what’s forward of us, however I hope I can depend on my expertise. We’re nonetheless assured we will get out of the scenario we’re in. I’ll by no means surrender the battle, that’s for certain.”

Souness: Will Newcastle win one other recreation?















In the meantime, former Toon boss Souness was crucial of the angle of the Newcastle gamers, questioning whether or not they might win one other recreation this season enjoying like that.

“Newcastle proper now, each recreation is a giant recreation for them, they don’t have any simple video games left, the best way they’re enjoying and the urge for food they’re displaying,” he advised Sky Sports activities.

“It’s worrying for them, and Steve Bruce is aware of that. You’ll be able to lose a method, and you may lose by not having a go, and I feel tonight, Bruce alluded to it, they went down with out a battle, for me.

“The buck stops with the supervisor, assured. I hate speaking about managers dropping their job, however I feel beneath this proprietor they’ve, somebody who’s seeking to promote the membership, it’s paramount that they keep within the Premier League. He gained’t be taking a look at people, he gained’t have any sympathy for people proper now, he’ll be taking a look at his asset, what it’s value within the Premier League, and the way enticing that’s to potential patrons, in comparison with being within the Championship.

“I have a look at that group of gamers, and I wouldn’t be assured about them profitable one other recreation, if that’s their angle tonight. They have been going by the motions.”

Souness: The place are the senior execs?















Souness added: “The main target all the time finally ends up on the supervisor, however who motivates the motivator? You want some gamers in that dressing room to fireplace up the gamers sat subsequent to them. It will possibly’t all the time come from the supervisor.

“I’ll by no means get fed up of claiming this: You haven’t any likelihood in soccer administration until you will have good senior execs, and the affect they’ve over the lesser likes within the dressing room. I’d query who these senior execs are in that dressing room, as a result of I didn’t see any of them tonight.

“You’ll be able to’t win soccer matches at this degree until you’re full of fireplace. Soccer matches are exhausting to win, however I noticed a passive, non-aggressive, missing in hearth efficiency from Newcastle tonight. You’ve bought to be on it to win matches.

“Not a kind of gamers can go house tonight and say they’ve had a greater evening than the man he was enjoying in opposition to. They all performed second-fiddle, and that’s completely unacceptable.

“I’d be going spherical all of them one-by-one saying: ‘We want extra from you if you wish to be within the Premier League subsequent yr.’

“The unhappy factor about it, in the event that they have been to go down, they’d all be on the lookout for the exit door, and saying ‘I’m a Premier League participant, I can’t keep on, I’m not a Championship participant’. Actually?

“There’s nonetheless time, however they’re reaching that final alternative. The stress is there, however not insufferable proper now.”

Opta stats – A troublesome evening for Newcastle















Brighton have crushed Newcastle house and away in a league season for the primary time since 1978-79 (Within the second tier).

Brighton have performed extra Premier League video games in opposition to Newcastle (8) with out ever dropping than in opposition to every other opponent within the competitors (W4 D4).

Brighton have gained two of their final 5 Premier League house video games (D1 L2), as many as of their earlier 23 within the competitors on the Amex. They’ve already picked up extra league victories on the Amex Stadium in 2021 (2) than they did in the entire of 2020 (1).

Newcastle have scored only one objective of their eight Premier League conferences with Brighton – solely Sheffield United have confronted a aspect extra typically whereas netting as few as one objective within the competitors (1 objective in 10 video games vs Man Metropolis).

Newcastle have gained simply one among their final 10 Premier League away video games (D1 L8), failing to attain in seven of these matches.

What’s subsequent for Newcastle?

Following the worldwide break, In the meantime, Newcastle host Tottenham at St James’ Park on Sunday April 4, kick-off at 2.05pm, reside on Sky Sports activities Premier League.