Venkatesh turns chief guest for Rana Daggubati: Aranya pre release event

Rana Daggubati is at present busy within the promotional actions of his upcoming movie Aranya, which is gearing up for a grand release very quickly. In keeping with the newest replace, the pre release event of Aranya will happen as we speak at 1:30 pm. Venkatesh Daggubati, director Krish, director Sekhar Kammula and Sai Madhav Burra will attend the per release event of Aranya as chief friends.

Directed by Prabhu Solomon, Rana Daggubati starrer Aranya is about saving the elephants and the results of deforestation. Few days in the past, the makers launched the trailer that talked about forest encroachment and capitalism.

Prabhu Solomon’ directorial enterprise Aranya has been within the making for over 2 years and the film is lastly seeing the sunshine of the day in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.

Aside from Baahubali and Nene Raju Nene Mantri fame Rana Daggubati and Vishnu Vishal, the movie additionally options Shriya Pilgoankar, Pulkit Samrat, and Raghu Babu in vital roles.

Rana Daggubati is essaying the position of fifty years previous man who appears to be residing within the forest whereas the actor Vishnu Vishal might be seen as a mahout.

On the otherside, Venkatesh is at present busy within the shoot of F3 whereas Rana Daggubati might be seen enjoying the lead position in Virata Parvam.