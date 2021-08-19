Antoine Griezmann Net Worth

Antoine Griezmann introduction

Antoine Griezmann is one of the most sought-after footballers in the world. According to the “People with Money” list, he is the highest paid footballer of 2019. But the beginnings of his career were difficult. In his home country France he was denied his talent, only a move to Spain at the age of 14 opened the gates to professional football for him.

Early life

ON March 21, 1991 Antoine Griezmann was born in Mâcon, France. He is the second of three children and grew up with his older sister and younger brother up to the age of 14 with his parents Alain and Isabelle Griezmann. Antoine Griezmann’s devotion to football was inherited from his Portuguese grandfather Amaro Lopez, who once played as a celebrated central defender for Portugal’s national team.

The desire to become a professional footballer arose with the 1998 World Cup, when Zinedine Zidane and Thierry Henry inspire the young Antoine Griezmann. As a big Lyon fan, Antoine Griezmann completed trial training as a teenager to be accepted into the club’s academy. He was rejected because Antoine was very short and thin for his age. He then played for his home club UF Mâcon for a few years.

His career began when he won over Eric Olhats, Real Sociedad San Sebastián’s scout, at a viewing tournament in Paris at the age of 14. Full of courage and zeal, Antoine Griezmann leaves his homeland and moves to Spain to join his discoverer. Meanwhile, his parents stay in France.

Career

From 2005 to 2009, Antoine Griezmann is an integral part of the junior team at Real Sociedad San Sebastián. From 2009 he played for the senior team and scored 46 goals in 180 games by 2014. In 2014 Antoine Griezmann moved to Atlético Madrid and improved his goal rate there to 94 goals scored in 180 games by 2019.

Antoine Griezmann made his professional debut on November 6th, 2009 on the second matchday against Real Murcia in the 73rd minute. Just three weeks later, on matchday five, he scored his first professional goal for Real Sociedad. Real Sociedad will be promoted to the Primera División after the season. Antoine Griezmann has some difficulties at first to secure a regular place. Only in the 2011/12 season did he fight for a regular place.

The 2013/14 season is his final breakthrough – at the end of the season he will be celebrated together with Carlos Vela as the club’s top scorer. His personal highlight takes place at the beginning of the season. On August 20, 2013, Antoine Griezmann scored his first Champions League goal against Olympique Lyon, the club that spurned him as a youth.

After joining Atlético Madrid in the 2014/15 season, Antoine Griezmann again struggled to find his place in the team. With a lot of ambition and will he succeeds and when he moves to FC Barcelona for the 2019/20 season, he becomes the most expensive transfer in history.

Antoine Griezmann has been playing for the French national team since 2010. Initially in the junior squad and since 2014 for the senior team.

Highlights career

The biggest highlights of Antoine Griezmann’s career to date will take place in 2016, 2018 and 2019. In 2016, Antoine Griezmann was awarded the European Vice-Champion with the French national team and the “Golden Shoe” as the best player in the European Championship. He is subsequently named France’s Footballer of the Year. In 2018, France then managed the big coup and ANtoine Griezmann and his French colleagues became world champions. In the final of the world championship he is voted “Man of the Match” and he receives the “Silver Shoe” and the “Bronze Ball” of the world championship. His move to FC Barcelona in 2019 crowned Antoine Griezmann’s career.

Famous quotes

Antoine Griezmann is known for the fact that, compared to some other colleagues, he lives quite down to earth, constantly works on himself, is a decided team player and maintains a positive relationship with his fans.

– “I don’t want them to compare me to others, I want people to know me as Antoine Griezmann.”

– “With hard work and effort, you can achieve anything.”

– “If I am happy in my private life, I will also be happy professionally.”

– “Every training I try to improve my weaknesses and develop my strengths.”

– “I think in French but get angry in Spanish.”

– “The Ballon d’Or is one of my goals, but as long as Ronaldo and Messi are active, it will be difficult.”

Amazing facts / tips for success

Even if ANtoine Griezmann’s big goal is to become footballer of the year and hold the Ballon d’Or in his hands, he has won the Player of the Month award more times than Messi. With his Spongebob underwear, which he wears to every game because he’s superstitious, and with hard work, he may still achieve his goal this season.

Because Antoine Griezmann is down-to-earth, determined, focused and relaxed. He is capable of criticism as well as self-critical and tries to constantly improve. He does not see himself as the star of a club but as a team player who has an obligation to bring his club and his teammates as well as the fans.