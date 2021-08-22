Bronny James Net Worth 2021 – Bio: Family, Career, Net Worth & Girlfriend

Bronny James Net Worth
Net Worth $10 Million
Full Name LeBron Raymone James Jr
Date of Birth 6 October 2004
Age 16 years
Zodiac Sign Libra
Birth place Cleveland, Ohio, United States
Nationality American
Ethnicity African-American
Profession Professional Basketball player
Education Crossroads School (2018–2019), Old Trail School (2018), Sierra Canyon School
Father LeBron James
Mother Savannah Brinson
Siblings Bryce and Zhuri
Marital Status Single
Estimated Net Worth: $10 million
Source of net worth Basketball career
Height Feet- 6ft2 in
Meters- (1.88m)
Weight 176 lb (80 kg)
Eye color Black
Hair color Black
Social media instagram

The net worth of Bronny James has grown to $10 million, ranking him among the richest and youngest basketball high school players. James is the son of a professional basketball player, LeBron James, who has won multiple awards.

On October 6, 2004, LeBron Raymone James Jr., also known as Bronny James, was born into LeBron James’ marriage to Savannah Brinson, his then girlfriend and current wife. Bryce James is his younger brother and Zhuri James is his younger sister.

Since before he turned 10, he has been setting himself up for fame in basketball. A talented and skilled basketball player in his teens, he’s already a celebrity. James received basketball scholarship offers at the age of 11 from different colleges.

How Bronny James Makes His Fortune

Several sports were played by Bronny James before he won the attention of the media in 2014 when he appeared in basketball highlights reels. From then on, he has participated at a variety of levels in the game.

During the 2018 Independent School League tournament, he led Old Trail School in Bath Township, Ohio, to victory. As a junior in fourth grade, he was able to lead his AAU team to a championship while still playing for different teams of the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU).

Day by day, his success in different competitions would help bring him both fame and fortune. Tournaments that will be held this year include the 2018 NY2LA Swish ‘N Dish tournament and Junior tournament in 2019. To name a few, there have been the National Basketball Association (NBA) Midwest Championships.

As a student at Sierra Canyon School, Bronny James continued to compete as an active athlete and would go on to win many victories and be part of a team that became the best high school basketball team. As Sierra Canyon’s only player to appear in all 34 games of the 2020 season, he made an even bigger impression of his basketball skills.

The amount he has precisely earned over time as an athlete is not known, even with the many successes he has recorded so far.

In addition to his basketball career, James works as a content creator for esports team FaZe Clan.

Additionally, LeBron James earns about $40 million a year through basketball and around $55 million from endorsements. Therefore, he earns around $100 million per year. Currently, LeBron James is estimated to be worth $500 million.

Other Interesting Facts About Bronny James

The reasons why Bronny James may end up being a better basketball player than his father
Despite his acclaimed status as one of the world’s most acclaimed basketball players, LeBron James cannot be denied. In spite of this, Bronny James’ accomplishments may have been superior to those of his father during his youth.

Bronny James has also learned the game from his father, Lebron James, a 17-time NBA All-Star, four-time NBA Champion, four-time NBA Finals Most Valuable Player, and four-time NBA Most Valuable Player! Despite working hard and training, the older James did not have the opportunity to be trained by one of the world’s greatest basketball players.

Player Profile Og Bronny James

Bronny James stands 6 feet 2 inches tall and is known for his smooth shooting stroke as well as a strong ball handler and passer. Both shooting guard and point guard are his positions.

As a result of being inspired by his favorite NBA player Russell Westbrook, he initially wore the number 0 jersey. His father inspired him to wear the number 23 jersey when he reached eighth grade.

Chris Paul Is Bronny James’ Godfather

Chris Emmanuel Paul is an American professional basketball player and currently plays for the Phoenix Suns. His other notable accomplishments include being an 11-time NBA All-Star, a six-time NBA steals leader, and a McDonald’s All-American.

Besides being famous, Chris is also godfathered by Bronny James.

His Younger Brother Is Also A Basketball Player

The younger brother of Bronny is born on June 14, 2007. Among the James family members, Bryce has been described as the best shooter. In Los Angeles, Sierra Canyon School’s shooting guard plays the position.

Is Bronny James In A Relationship?

It has been reported that Bronny James is dating an Instagram model, [email protected], regardless of his efforts to keep his personal life on the low. Both are known for sharing emojis that may be hinting at a romantic relationship.

