Chad Johnson Net Worth 2021: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Kids

Name Chad Javon Johnson a.k.a Chad Ochocinco Net Worth $5 million Age 43 (born January 9, 1978) Residence Fort Lauderdale, Florida Position Wide receiver Marital Status Divorced (2012) Spouse Ex-wife Evelyn Lozada Children 4 Source of Wealth NFL, soccer, endorsements, investments Salary $46.678 million over 11 seasons Endorsements Reebok, GoDaddy and Unilever’s Degree Men deodorant Endorsement Earnings $130,000 annually

Chad Javon Johnson was born on January 9, 1978 in Miami, Florida, and is currently a free agent wide receiver in the National Football League. In 1997, he graduated from Miami Beach Senior High School and then went to Langston University. California’s Santa Monica College was the next stop for him. Following that, she entered Oregon State in 2000.

He played 11 seasons in the NFL, starting with the Cincinnati Bengals, who drafted him in the second round of the 2001 NFL Draft. During a decade with the team, he set a franchise record (1,355) for receiving yards before being dealt to the New England Patriots for a three-year contract in 2011. However, he was fired in just a year after making poor performance. After only a few days, he signed with the Miami Dolphins, only to be released just one month later for domestic abuse.

The Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League (CFL) signed him to a two-year contract in 2014, and he played five seasons with them. His absence from mandatory training in 2015 led to his suspension, and ultimately to the termination of his contract.

“Ochocinco” appeared in 2017 for the Mexican team Monterrey Fundidores in the Liga de F*tbol Americano Profesional and led the team to a 14-6 win against the Saltillo Dinos.In 2011, Johnson lost his job due to his antics, both on and off the field. Despite being one of the NFL’s most promising wide receivers and holding nearly every Bengals receiving record, Johnson was called the “Most Influential Athlete on Social Media”.

Chad Johnson’s Net Worth

After 11 seasons with the NFL, Chad Johnson’s net worth was $5 million despite ups and downs. The net worth of athletes was increased by endorsement deals, appearances on reality TV shows, and other short-lived endeavors.

Chad Johnson’s Salary

The last time Johnson earned income from the NFL was when he played for the New England Patriots in 2011. His contract with the Miami Dolphins ended prematurely and he did not receive any payment as a result. He amassed $46.678 million through his 11 seasons as a wide receiver.

Chad Johnson’s Endorsements

Chad Johnson has endorsed major brands, including Reebok, GoDaddy, Unilever’s Degree Men deodorant, and a national pistachio commercial. In February 2016, Johnson ended her support for Hillary Clinton for the White House. Following his arrest in 2012 on charges of domestic battery, he lost several endorsements, including with Zico.

Chad Johnson’s Other Sources of Income

During 2010, Johnson designed and released a game for iPhone called Mad Chad in partnership with RockLive. Also, the sportsman appeared on numerous TV shows, including his own segment “Child, Please” on Sports Soup, and talk show “The T.”. A dating show: Ochocinco: The Ultimate Catch on VHS as well as The Ocho Show on Versus with Terrel Owens.In October 2018, Johnson signed with National Premier Soccer League side Boca Raton FC as a forward. He resigned from the team for the 2019 Spring UPSL season and led the team to the South Florida Championship.

Chad Johnson’s House and Car

An acre property with six bedrooms, four baths, and 3,410 square feet was purchased by Johnson. he failed to repay the loan and the property was foreclosed, resulting in a 5,000 sq. ft. house in Miami Gardens, with a loan of $150,000. This mansion is valued at $1.1 million today.

Instead of splurging on luxury cars, Johnson purchased and redesigned a SmartCar. With Chad’s help, the original vehicle was worth $18,000, but now it is worth much more.