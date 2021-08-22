Daniel Ricciardo Net Worth (Updated 2021)

1.6k SHARES Share Tweet

Ricciardo is an Australian-Italian racing driver who competes under the Australian flag for McLaren.

He debuted with the HRT team at the 2011 British Grand Prix as part of a deal with Red Bull Racing, for which he was testing for Scuderia Toro Rosso. The number 3 driver is Ricardo. In this article, we will discuss Daniel Ricciardo: Clothing, Wife, and Networth.

Daniel Ricciardo: Clothing| Wins| Wife| Net Worth

As a Ferrari-powered driver, Ricciardo drove for Toro Rosso in 2012 and 2013 and joined the team full-time after the team changed its driver lineup. Ricciardo was promoted to Red Bull in 2014, replacing the multiple-time retired Mark Webber. Sebastian Vettel, the world’s best driver.

Clothing

Daniel Ricciardo F1 Gear

Wins

Formula One World Championship career First win 2014 Canadian Grand Prix Last win 2018 Monaco Grand Prix Last entry 2021 French Grand Prix 2020 position 5th (119 pts)

Ricciardo won all the races in which both drivers lost positions. As opposed to Verstappen, he has never finished less races than he started. Verstappen leads only in merit categories, and the difference between the two is so small that it’s practically inconsequential. The 2020 and 2019 seasons were Ricciardo’s first with Renault. Lando Norris joins McLaren to drive for the team in 2021 and 2022. Despite being under half of the $40 million that Ricciardo’s Renault contract presently pays, Ricciardo is expected to get a standing ovation for his three-year deal. I can assure you.

Wife

Gemma Boscovich, Daniel Ricciardo’s girlfriend, is dating Fernando Alonso, a world champion race car driver. McLaren, the replacement for Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz Jr., hired Ricciardo after two years at the Renault F1 team. In 2021, Lando Norris, who was re-signed by the team, will be his teammate. After taking a big blow from Red Bull in a year, Renault failed to deliver on what it promised – so it was no surprise that it looked for new opportunities.

Net Worth

The net worth of Daniel Ricciardo is $50 million, based on his salary and career earnings. The Australian racing driver Daniel Ricciardo was born in Perth in July 1989. Having debuted with the team in 2014, he currently competes for Red Bull Racing in Formula One.

The 2016 Malaysian Grand Prix was also won by him. The 2014 Lorenzo Bandini Trophy went to Ricciardo, and the 2015 Laureus Breakthrough Award went to him. Renault signed Daniel Ricciardo to a contract worth $35 million a year in August 2018. He earned $6 million per year under his previous contract with Red Bull. Nine million dollars were spent by Daniel to buy a mansion in Beverly Hills in November 2018.