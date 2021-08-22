Donald Cerrone Net Worth 2021 – Wiki, Bio, Salary, Wife

2.7k SHARES Share Tweet

Donald Anthony Cerrone is a mixed martial artist and former kickboxer from the United States. His ring name is “Cowboy“. For the Ultimate Fighting Championship, he competes in the Welterweight division. He is ranked #15 in the UFC lightweight rankings as of April 26, 2021.

How Much is Donald Cerrone Worth?

A former kickboxer and mixed martial artist, Donald Cerrone has amassed a net worth and career earnings of over $1 million. A $9 million net worth is held by Donald. Donald is sometimes referred to as “Cowboy”. UFC lightweight fighters often place among the top five. According to reports, he is the most busy fighter in the UFC. A fight has taken place at least four times a year since he began fighting in 2013.

Next Fight:

The UFC lightweight division will welcome back Donald Cerrone in 2021

He will compete in the UFC lightweight division for the first time since 2013.

Cowboy will return to his usual role as a record setter once again once he’s on a mission.

The fight between Cerrone and Diego Sanchez was scheduled for May 8, 2021.

UFC:

RECORD: 36-16-0 (2 NC)

COWBOY

HEIGHT: 6′ 1″

WEIGHT: 170 lbs.

REACH: 73″

STANCE: Orthodox

DOB: Mar 29, 1983

CAREER STATISTICS:

SLpM: 4.43

Str. Acc.: 46%

SApM: 4.49

Str. Def: 53%

TD Avg.: 1.18

TD Acc.: 33%

TD Def.: 74%

Sub. Avg.: 1.2

Acting:

As I watched Justified season 4 episode 2 (great show by the way, well worth your time!) all of a sudden we see Cowboy Cerrone himself in a backyard hillbilly-themed brawl in a sort of fighting pit where people were betting money etc.