5 qualities that Nadia Al-Jundi is looking for in her lover in 2023… Get to know her | news

The star, Nadia El-Gendy, identified 5 qualities in a man that she considers necessary for her engagement in the new year 2023.

Nadia Al-Jundi said, in an interview with the media, Suhair Judeh, on the “Al-Sattat” program broadcast on Al-Nahar channel, that cinema is the most important thing in her life, and she considers her life ended if she moved away from the camera.

Nadia El-Gendy

And she added, “The most important need for a man remains a lawful son. I feel that he is a supporter, and he appreciates my value, and a caring man, and I feel safe next to him.”

Nadia El-Gendy explained in the intervention that she is looking forward to returning to cinema in the new year, through a different role that she enjoys performing.

And she continued: “From the age of 13, I am in front of the camera, but I have to stand in front of the camera with a work that I am convinced of, and a challenge and a new need.”

Nadia El-Gendy emphasized that her keenness on her grace and appearance, through a strict regime that she follows in all aspects of her life, is part of the requirements of her work and her respect for her fans.

Nadia El-Gendy

She said, “The artist must be a role model for people, and when I maintain my appearance, I consider myself respectful of my fans.”

And she added, “The artist can’t seem to look like a monster and betrayal, and his appearance is gloomy. Part of my work is my fitness is correct, because my roles are difficult and all of them are action.”

Nadia El-Gendy referred to the spread of the culture of interest in sports in the past years, saying: “Today, the general culture of men and women is interest in sports, fitness and beauty, regardless of age.”

Nadia El-Gendy

In response to a question about whether sport is the secret of her agility, she said: “Sport is not everything. I forbid myself from eating all the time, and deprivation of food is a torment that no one can afford, in addition to staying away from smoking and staying up late.”

And she continued: “Our Lord is above anything, the source of people’s love for any person and the charisma that he enjoys, reconciliation with oneself and not hatred of others, because hatred leads to the appearance of wrinkles on the face.”

And the artist, Nadia El-Gendy, recently published, through her Instagram account, a group of photos that won the admiration of her followers.

Nadia El-Gendy

Nadia El-Gendy commented on the photos, saying: “We close Trend No. 12 in the year 2022, with the latest photo session, and every year, you are good and a thousand good, 2023, happy years to all of you.”

It is noteworthy that the last work of Nadia El-Gendy was the series “Sugar Ziyada” written by Amin Jamal, directed by Wael Ihsan, and co-starring Nabila Obaid, Nadia El-Gendy, Samiha Ayoub, Hala Fakher, in addition to a large number of stars who appear as guests of honor, including Ahmed El-Sakka and Bayoumi. Fouad, Jumana Murad, Rogina, Liqaa al-Khamisi, Abd al-Basit Hammouda, Hamdi al-Marghani, Sabri Fawaz, Suleiman Eid, Badria Tolba, and others.

On the other hand, the twenty-second session of the Arab Festival for Radio and Television in Riyadh honored the great artist Nadia Al-Jundi for her artistic career full of distinguished works.

