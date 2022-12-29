A bold confession from Kim Kardashian .. She hates the White House and fears Kanye West

Reality show star Kim Kardashian admitted that she hated the White House when he visited, and that she did not understand anything that was being said there.

According to the American “Insider” website, Kardashian said that she was confused by the abbreviations used by officials when she visited the White House, and she had to ask her lawyer what each word meant.

The reality TV star visited President Donald Trump at the White House in 2018 to push for the release of Alice Marie Johnson, a woman who was sentenced to life in prison in 1996 on drug possession charges.

Trump later commuted Johnson’s sentence, due to Kim Kardashian’s visit.

In recent years, Kim has declared her intention to become a lawyer following her father’s example, and has already begun to study, developing a plan for prison reform and criminal justice during her studies.

Kardashian said that she sent questions to her lawyer, who accompanied her to the White House, because she did not understand anything from the talks of officials, so if someone told her this person in the Ministry of Justice, I would ask what the Ministry of Justice is.

Kim said in her latest interview that she fears the impact of her ex-husband Kanye West’s actions on those she dates in the future.

Crying, she added that she knew her children would thank her in the future for not speaking ill of their father, because she knew the impact of her words and did not wish to offend their father’s image.