A glass of wine in her hand. The missile, Nada Al-Kamel, Ahmed Al-Fishawy’s wife, appears in a shocking video while she is drunk and dances obscenely in a cabaret

Arts – Saad Mahmoud – Social media pioneers circulated a video clip of Nada Al-Kamel, the divorced artist Ahmed Al-Fishawy, via the Instagram application, in which she appeared while she was having fun inside a nightclub and dancing to the songs of the artist Mohamed Ramadan, and holding in her hand a cup that appeared to be a wine drink, he said. some.

A few days ago, Nada Al-Kamel revealed that she had received a bouquet of red roses, and on it was a card bearing a message of apology and a wish that they would stay together forever, in which it was written: “I am sorry, Nadoucha, every Valentine’s Day and we are together,” as a song sang in the background. How sweet is the last love.”

Rumors of Ahmed al-Fishawi’s return to his ex-wife chased after the spread of that video, and her celebration of Valentine’s Day, as she published a new photo of her on Valentine’s Day and wrote on it a comment, “Who else is this confused?”

Some of her followers guessed that things between her and Ahmed al-Fishawi had returned to normal and conditions had improved between them, but she did not issue an official statement revealing the truth of the matter.

For his part, the artist, Ahmed Al-Fishawy, settled the controversy over his return to his ex-wife, Nada Kamel, after circulating the news during the past hours, indicating that the news was not true, repeating: “The news is incorrect and nothing new.”