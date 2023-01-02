ENTERTAINMENT

A halal and affectionate son.. Specifications that Nadia El-Gendy wishes to have in a partner

Monday 02 January 2023

The artist, Nadia El-Gendy, spoke about cinema, love, and her wishes for the year 2023, in a telephone conversation with the media, Suhair Judeh, on the Al-Sattat program on Al-Nahar TV.

And she answered a question: “Is your happiness in 2023, may God bless you with good love, and no role that will return you to the cinema.” She said: “Cinema is in my blood. School”.

And she continued: “But I have to stand in front of the camera in a work that makes me very happy, and I feel that I am doing a different character than what I presented, but unfortunately all the offers are repeated.”

And she concluded her intervention about her wish for love, she said: “But if there is good cinema and good love with each other, then there is no objection, but it is a man who is the son of Halal, support in the sense of a man who supported you and appreciates your value, affectionate and hands feeling safe.”

Nadia El-Gendy explained that she presented successful dramas: “I presented five dramas, such as A Woman’s Journey, and Who Shot Hind Allam and Queen Nazli, and these works were very successful at the same level as my works in cinema, but cinema is my life.”

