A new technology in “Tik Tok” for movie and series enthusiasts

The “Tik Tok” application launched a technology that is expected to arouse the interest of fans of watching movies and series.

The new technology allowed users to put hashtags on series and movies in their downloads, with linking through a website IMDb For more information about this content, according to the “Ilam.com” news site.

And with the new feature’s features, users will soon be able to select a movie or TV series to link to their Tik Tok clips..

This tag will then be displayed above the caption of the video, which in turn directs users to a dedicated page in the app to view basic information about that content.

The feature also allows clicking to access a page IMDb In addition to saving the movie to watch it later, and finding a list of other “Tik Tok” clips that have been linked to the same show.

It is noteworthy that “Tik Tok” had announced, earlier, that the videos that used a movie tag had achieved 25 billion views in the application.