ENTERTAINMENT

A new technology in “Tik Tok” for movie and series enthusiasts

Posted on

T + t- normal size

The “Tik Tok” application launched a technology that is expected to arouse the interest of fans of watching movies and series.

The new technology allowed users to put hashtags on series and movies in their downloads, with linking through a website IMDb For more information about this content, according to the “Ilam.com” news site.

And with the new feature’s features, users will soon be able to select a movie or TV series to link to their Tik Tok clips..

This tag will then be displayed above the caption of the video, which in turn directs users to a dedicated page in the app to view basic information about that content.

The feature also allows clicking to access a page IMDb In addition to saving the movie to watch it later, and finding a list of other “Tik Tok” clips that have been linked to the same show.

It is noteworthy that “Tik Tok” had announced, earlier, that the videos that used a movie tag had achieved 25 billion views in the application.

Print
Email




Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

433
LATEST

Mbappe and Hakimi.. a distinguished friendship separated by the World Cup final – Kuwora
373
LATEST

A historic record for stationed in the World Cup – Koura
359
LATEST

Installing 4 giant screens to watch the match between Morocco and Portugal in the various arenas of Agadir – the Moroccan depth
best iphone editing best iphone editing
314
LATEST

These apps are best for editing photos/videos on iPhone
313
LATEST

World Cup 2022: An expected confrontation between France and Morocco .. and Argentina sets a date with Croatia • France 24 – France 24 / FRANCE 24 English
304
LATEST

"all my life".. The first comment from Harry Kane on the missed penalty kick in the World Cup – AlHadath event
297
LATEST

Portugal players: “Messi’s conspiracy” is the reason for our exit from the World Cup
296
LATEST

Turki Al-Sheikh announces a huge financial prize for whoever predicts the winning team at the World Cup in Qatar
290
LATEST

Moroccan street expectations for the outcome of the quarter-final match between Morocco and Portugal – Moroccan depth
283
LATEST

Messi is in the eye of the storm.. “an expected decision” due to the events of the Netherlands match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Categories

Contact Us

1612 Menlo Ave Los Angeles, CA 90006

Contact Number:
Phone: +(1) 721-205-3432

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top