A sad message from Shakira at the beginning of 2023: time will heal the wounds, even if we are betrayed

The Colombian star of Lebanese origin, Shakira, sent a sad message to her followers at the beginning of 2023, revealing some new scenes about her separation from her lover, Gerard Pique.

Shakira published the message on her social media pages, and said: “Although our wounds are still open in this new year, time will heal the wounds.”

And she continued, “In the midst of grief we can continue to love. Even if we have been betrayed, we must continue to trust others. In the face of contempt, continue to evaluate yourself, because there are more good people than bad people. Few leave and many stay by our side.”

Shakira concluded her message, saying, “Our tears are not wasted, they water the soil where the future is born, and make us more human. So in the midst of grief we can continue to love.”