A shock that shakes the artistic community. The death of the son of Sultan Al-Tarab, George Wassouf!

And it was a case Farewell will His health has deteriorated as a result of the complications of a surgery he underwent a few days ago. It was said that it was a “gastric banding” operation that led to complications that caused his death today.

Medical sources in a Lebanese hospital, east of the capital, Beirut, told Sky News Arabia that Wadih Wassouf was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition as a result of severe bleeding, due to his failure to adhere to the advice of the doctor who underwent a stomach reduction operation about 10 days ago.

Wadih had entered a hospital in Lebanon to undergo surgery and suffered from some complications, which necessitated a request for blood units for him, and after the news spread widely on social media, he participated today. George wasouf Junior posted a photo of his brother on Instagram, praying for his recovery.

It is noteworthy that Wadih is the eldest son of the Syrian artist from his first wife Shalimar With whom he had a civil marriage in the French capital, Paris, after her family refused this connection.

Wadih previously shared a photo a week ago in which he greeted his father, George, on his birthday via Instagram, commenting, “Happy birthday to my father, my brother, my best friend. I love you.”