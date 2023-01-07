A video of George Wassouf talking about his late son: “This is the tear of my eyes.”

The pioneers of the communication sites re-circulated a video clip of the Syrian singer George Wassouf, speaking about his late son, Wadih, long before his death.

George Wassouf said in the interview: “This is the tear of my eyes, this is the beloved of the heart from within, I call him on the phone Jesus Woody, this is nostalgia, this is my follower, this is my dear Wadih .. I am Abu Wadih.”

Complications of gastric sleeve

In addition, the “Sultan of Tarab” was saddened, at dawn on Saturday, by the death of his son Wadih, as a result of the repercussions of stomach surgery.

The news of the death came hours after the family announced that the late young man had been transferred to a hospital in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, in critical condition, following a gastric sleeve operation that he underwent more than a week ago.

Internal bleeding

Although the operation was declared a success at the time, Wadih suffered internal bleeding that took his life.

Social media erupted in grief after the death was announced, and a large number of late celebrities lamented.