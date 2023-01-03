ENTERTAINMENT

Abdel Raouf.. Morocco bids farewell to the comedy icon that imprinted generations

And died Comedian Abd al-Rahim al-TunisiTechnically known as “Abdul Raouf”, in the early hours of Monday, after a long illness, at the age of 86.

The son of the artist, Abd al-Rahim al-Tunisi, Osama al-Tunisi, wrote on his Facebook account: “We belong to God and to Him we shall return. My father is under God’s protection.”

He was an able artist Abdul Raouf Ali suffers from heart disease, which used to cause him to swell in the chest and constantly shortness of breath.

Generational artist

The late artist Abd al-Rahim al-Tunisi is considered one of the most prominent Moroccan comedians who influenced an entire generation of Moroccans, as he was famous for his distinguished voice and loose clothes, and for playing the role of a naive and cheerful personality that turns daily life situations into moments of laughter.

And “Abdul Raouf”, who was born in 1936, began his first steps on stage in the early sixties of the twentieth century, and left an imprint on an artistic career full of successes. .

And he created the comic character “Abdul Raouf” in 1960, after he was inspired by a former classmate of his who was considered the embodiment of everything that is ridiculous, so the audience admired it and made successive generations laugh. Performances began to take place in theaters crowded with audiences, with closed windows, and audio cassettes sold by the thousands.

Celebrities mourned the deceased

A number of famous Moroccan artists shared the news of Abdel Raouf’s death on their personal pages on social media.

And called The Moroccan Syndicate of Dramatic Arts Professionals in the late “A capable artist” and “one of the most famous artists in the history of Moroccan comedy, who has enjoyed great popularity over the decades.”

The journalist and poet, Abd al-Hamid Jamahri, wrote that the name of the late Abd al-Raouf “has been associated with me with overwhelming laughter since we learned to laugh at childhood,” adding that the late “distributed millions of alms to millions of people with smiles, laughter and joy.”

For her part, the artist and director of the Higher Institute for Dramatic Art and Cultural Animation, Latifa Ahrar, wrote, “May God have mercy on the distinguished comedian, El-Si Abdel-Rahim El-Tunisi. My condolences to his small family and his large audience.”

A few weeks ago, media outlets reported news of the deterioration of the health of Moroccan artist Abd al-Rahim Tounsi, “Abd al-Raouf,” and that he had entered resuscitation.

Royal condolence

King Mohammed VI sent a telegram of condolences and sympathy to the family members of the late artist Abdel Rahim Al-Tunisi.

And the telegram stated, “We have received with deep emotion the sad news of the death of the one covered by God’s forgiveness and satisfaction, the late esteemed comedian Abd al-Rahim al-Tunisi, may God accept him next to him.”

On this painful occasion, the Moroccan monarch expressed to the family of the late, and through it to all of its family and relatives, and to the great artistic family of the deceased, his deepest condolences and sincere sympathy for the loss of “one of the pioneers of purposeful comedic theatrical art in Morocco, who is known for his originality and creativity, evoking, with all appreciation, what he had. With him, may God have mercy on him, from the gentleness of manners, and from the creative and joyful spirit, which he excelled in embodying in his spontaneous personality, “Abdul Raouf”, with which he imprinted on a distinguished artistic path.

