Abeer Sabry… shines with a charming look that captures attention with her beauty and femininity… Watch now

The artist, Abeer Sabry, shared her followers and fans with new photos of her, through her official account on the Instagram photo and video exchange site.

Abu Dhabi – Ahmed Al-Jazzar – The artist, Abeer Sabry, shared her followers and fans with new photos of her, through her official account on the Instagram photo and video exchange site.

View of Abeer Sabry

Abeer appeared wearing a fluffy tiger dress, and she coordinated calm makeup with it, and left her hair loose.

In another context, the actress, Abeer Sabry, revealed in press statements that she will participate in the upcoming Ramadan season 2023 with the artist, Reham Hajjaj, in the series “Jamila”, for the second time after the series “Uturn”, and that her role will be a surprise.

