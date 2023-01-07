“Abu Wadih, Al-Dama’a and Al-Ghali” .. The return of the video “Sanctification of the Son” to the fore

After news of the cause of Wadih Wassouf’s death.. doctors talk about “the risks and benefits of gastric banding.”

The death of Wadih, the son of the Syrian artist, George Wassouf, on Friday, affected many people who expressed their deep sorrow for what happened. Wadih died after undergoing surgery to quantify the stomach or reduce the stomach, according to the Al Markaziyah website. As soon as the death was announced, social networking sites were buzzing with the news, and Fares Karam, Nishan, Walid Tawfiq, Elissa, and many other artists and media professionals interacted with the sad news.