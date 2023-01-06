ENTERTAINMENT

Additional concert for “Hans Zimmer Live” in Dubai

In response to the high demand from the audience, it was announced yesterday that a second concert will be organized for the “Hans Zimmer Live” concert, in its first performances in Dubai and the Middle East, where the well-known German composer will present musical compositions from the most famous cinematic films, such as “The Lion King” and “The Wrestler”. and Pirates of the Caribbean, among others.

The new concert provides fans of the multi-Oscar-winning maestro with two opportunities to enjoy his musical compositions and performances that stunned the world on Friday and Saturday, January 27 and 28, at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

Hans Zimmer Live concerts will be full of musical surprises presented by one of the brightest composers in Hollywood and the world, accompanied by a large orchestra and an impressive group of musicians and dancers.

The “Hans Zimmer Live” show is being held in the UAE as part of the “Dubai Presents” marketing campaign, which was launched by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, in partnership with Executive Visions and RCI Global. The two concerts will be one of the closing performances of the Dubai Shopping Festival, which will run until January 29.

Hans Zimmer has completed more than 500 projects in various media, and his projects have collectively grossed over $28 billion at the worldwide box office.

Zimmer won two Academy Awards, three Golden Globe Awards, four Grammy Awards, an American Music Award, and a Tony Award. His most notable works include “Dune”, “No Time to Die”, “The Gladiator”, “The Thin Red Line”, “The Best That Can Happen”, “Rain Man”, the “Dark Knight” trilogy, and “The Beginning”. , “Thelma and Louise”, “The Last Samurai”, “12 Years of Slavery”, “Blade Runner 2049” (with the participation of Benjamin Walfish) and “Dunkirk”, in addition to recent works in several films such as “Top Gun .. Maverick”, “Superwoman 1984” and “Sponge Bob .. Sponge on the Run”. Most recently, Zimmer won the Academy Award for Best Music for “Dune.” In 2019, Zimmer composed the music for the remake of “The Lion King,” for which he was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Soundtrack for Visual Media.

