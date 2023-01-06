ENTERTAINMENT

Adel Ibrahim.. releases the song “Dalaanak”

Posted on

Dubai (Union)

The Emirati artist, Adel Ibrahim, was keen to release his new song, with the start of 2023, entitled “Dalaanak”, written by Abdullah Sebaa, and composed by Abdullah Ibrahim, while it was distributed musically by the artist himself, Mix and Master Muhammad Falahi, and it was recorded in Nojoom Studios.
The beginning of the song says:
I started you on people.. and kept you in my eyes
I loved you without measure.. and I thought you felt me
I thought you were Lulu and the diamonds.. and a necklace that I paralyzed so give me
His sense of disappointment for a sensitive person.. His feeling wasted my years
Adel Ibrahim is considered one of the most prominent youth voices in the UAE, as he presented many lyrical works and was able to prove his presence on the artistic scene, so that his works are strongly present on Gulf and Arab radio stations, especially his famous song “Oh London”, which achieved millions of views on YouTube. In addition to the song “Why I Apologize” from the words of His Highness Prince Abdullah bin Saad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, to achieve through his works a great spread and popularity, locally and in the Arab world.
Ibrahim stated that he is in the process of preparing a group of works that he will present during this year, as there is a ready work that he will present within two weeks.

