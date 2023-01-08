After 25 years… Prince Harry reveals why he “felt remorse” during Princess Diana’s consolation

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, expressed his guilt at the funeral of his mother, Princess Diana, who died in a car accident in August 1997.

In a promotional clip for an interview, which is scheduled to be broadcast Sunday on ITV, for the purpose of advertising his memoirs, which will be published two days later, Harry told about his feelings and his brother, Prince William, while receiving condolences and how they were unable to show any emotion during this momentous event. According to the newspaper,Guardian”.

Harry said that while everyone knew their whereabouts and how to express their feelings on the night of their mother’s death, it was strange for them.

He explained, “I watched the videos, and I remember the wet hands (of the mourners) that we used to shake hands with, we could not determine the reason for this, but it seems that it was the effects of wiping their tears.”

King Charles and his sons Harry and William at the funeral of the late Princess Diana in 1997

He added, “I think everyone felt they knew our mother, but the two people closest to her, the two people she loved most (him and his brother) could not show any emotion at that moment.”

He revealed that he cried during his mother’s burial ceremony, “as I felt guilty at the time, and I think William felt guilty too.”

In a previous clip, Harry claimed that his older brother, William, physically assaulted him when he discussed with him his relationship with the American actress, Megan Markle, his current wife.

Princes William and Harry were considered very close to each other after the death of their mother, Diana, in a car accident in Paris in 1997.

But differences arose between them in the past years. Since they abandoned their royal duties and moved to California, Prince Harry and his wife Megan have criticized the British royal family, accusing them of racism, which the royal family has denied.

Harry wrote, as reported by the Guardian, that the dispute between him and William arose as a result of the family’s dissatisfaction with his wife, Megan.

Harry said William had described Meghan as “naughty”, “brusque” and “rude”, which he thought sounded “as the press describes” Meghan.

Harry made many public statements about the abuse of the palace and its employees to him and his wife, and accused employees inside the palace of deliberately publishing negative stories about them in the press.

The title of the forthcoming book, “Spear”, which means “reserve”, comes from a quote often circulated in British aristocratic circles about the need for an heir to the throne and a substitute for him. According to the Guardian, Prince Harry attributed to his father, King Charles, saying on the day of his birth to his mother, Diana, “Wonderful! Now you have given me an heir and a reserve … My mission is done.”

The Guardian indicated that the book also tells about “very private situations and conversations”, such as a description of his memories of his late mother and his love for her, and of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, who died last year at the age of 96.

Prince Harry married Megan in 2018, and the distance between them and the rest of the royal family increased rapidly, and they announced in 2020 that they would give up their royal duties and move to California, United States, later that year.

In his memoirs, published four months after the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, Harry tells that he and his brother begged their father not to marry Camilla, now the wife of King Charles III.