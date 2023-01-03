ENTERTAINMENT

Ahlam presents her first Iraqi album, “Rizk Al-Ward” (Video). news

Emirati singer Ahlam released her first Iraqi album, “Rizk Al Ward”.

The album was released on the official Ahlam channel on YouTube, and it included 6 songs in which I collaborated with more than one poet, composer and music arranger.

dreams

The album Dreams in the Iraqi dialect included the following songs:

Ta’ala Naouf, written by Muhammad Al-Wasef, composed by Ali Saber, and arranged by Muhannad Khader.

“Rizk Al-Ward”, written by Muhammad Al-Wasef, composed by Ali Saber, distributed by Cyrus.

Weyyak Weyyak, written by Diaa Jabara Hammoud, composed by Haitham Alaeddin, and arranged by Othman Abboud.

“No One Knows Your News”, lyrics by Muhammad Al-Wasef, Ali Saber, distribution by Othman Abboud.

“My Fortune”, written by Hamed Al-Gharabawi, composed by Haitham Alaa El-Din, arranged by Othman Abboud.

“The Face of Baghdad”, written by Qusai Issa, composed by Ali Saber, and arranged by Othman Abboud.

This is the first time that Ahlam sings in the Iraqi dialect. The album was preceded by a promotional campaign through Ahlam’s accounts on social networking sites, and she had earlier published its poster, explaining the idea behind its design.

dreams

Ahlam wrote on her Twitter account: “I was inspired by the pictures of the Iraqi album, symbols and historical Babylonian inscriptions that symbolize Iraq’s great Iraq and its ancient civilizations.”

In statements to the MBCTrending program, Ahlam said: “Rizk Al-Ward’s album is a gift of love from me to my fans in the Arab world, and its goal is not that I sing in Iraq. My goal is to gift my fans in Iraq all the love.”

dreams

