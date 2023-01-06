Ahmed Adam: “Adel Adam asks for titles to be lifted..and Muhammad Sobhi is a dictator

Books – Masrawy:

The artist, Ahmed Adam, spoke about the leader, Adel Imam, and the artist, Mohamed Sobhi, during his artistic career with them.

And Adam continued, on the “Secret Ink” program: “Working with Adel Imam is another need, and he loved me very much, and when I knew him on a human level, he loved me more, and I am one of his fans.”

And he explained: “Adel Imam, with his friends, removes all barriers, remains humble, and asks for titles to be lifted. He benefits all those with him and sees the circle around him. He is a professional, an artist, and a human being.”

Ahmed Adam responded, on the truth of the dictatorship of Muhammad Sobhi in his works, saying: “Muhammad Sobhi believes in the dictatorship of implementation and the democracy of dialogue.

And he added, “Subhi remains in his brain its composition, the form of laughter, and the subject, and they have a difficult composition that is afraid to be abused, and it is not dictatorial to the extent that it is that the actor is part of the picture, not the whole picture.”