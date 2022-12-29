Ahmed Dawoud attends the launch of the first 3D advertisement for his movie “Day 13” in cinemas – Photos | news

The star Ahmed Dawoud, accompanied by the director and producer of the work, Wael Abdullah, attended with the audience the launch of the first teaser for the movie Day 13 with 3D technology in cinemas, to be the first 3D advertisement for an Arab movie, and the movie is also the first Egyptian movie to be shown with that technology in Egypt and the Middle East.

The story of the film revolves around the character of Ezz El-Din, who returns from abroad after an absence of years to search for his family’s palace, but discovers an unexpected adventure inside the palace and is haunted by ghosts.

Dawoud will co-star in the film with stars Dina El-Sherbiny, Sherif Mounir, Mohamed Tharwat, Nisreen Amin, Jumana Murad, and it was written and directed by Wael Abdullah.

Ahmed Dawoud spoke about his role in the film, saying: “The experience of the movie Day 13 is very enjoyable and terrifying. I was actually terrified during filming, because your imagination is working and the subject is getting bigger than you, and this was one of the most difficult things during filming.”

Daoud added: “The character of Ezz El-Din, which he embodied in the film, is complex, and with the events of the film, you begin to discover other needs in his personality, such as his childhood and his study period, which affects many horror events in the film, and he tries alone to solve an old mystery, and everything that comes close to a solution is all that he fears.” more”.

In another context, Ahmed Dawoud is preparing to film his scenes in the movie “Haisa”, and he plays the role of a football player, and it is expected to be shown during the year 2023.

Ahmed Dawoud recently participated in the series “Suts in Arabic”, starring Aser Yassin, Saba Mubarak, Reem Mustafa, Muhammad Shaheen and Tara Emad, and written by Muhammad Hefzy and Yasser Abdel Majeed, produced by Tariq Al Janaini, and directed by Essam Abdel Hamid.

