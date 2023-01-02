Ahmed Saad sends a message to Esaad Younis after she underwent surgery (p

I wrote – Bahira Fouda:

The artist, Ahmed Saad, sent a message to the artist and media, Esaad Younis, after she recently underwent surgery.

Saad published pictures that brought them together, during his stay as a guest on her program, “Her Excellency”, through his official account on the “Instagram” website.

Saad commented on the pictures, saying: “A thousand peace be upon you, and may God grant you safety for us and for all your loved ones, God willing, and return us better than the first.”

The official page of the artist and media figure, Esaad Younes, revealed, on Facebook, that the great artist underwent an urgent surgery.

And she wrote: “The artist and media figure, Esaad Younes, underwent surgery to change the joint on the right side of the pelvic region, after she fell from the stairs of her home, which necessitated her urgent transfer to Dar Al Fouad Hospital in October.”

The page added: “Her condition was supervised by Dr. Omar Suleiman, and urgent surgery was performed, and she is now in the recovery stage. We ask you to please, and it is not an order to pray for her recovery.”

The great artist Esaad Younis presents the program “Her Excellency”, which is considered one of the most important programs in the Arab world.

