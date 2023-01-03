ENTERTAINMENT

Alaa Morsi apologizes for “Casino Badia” and this is the reason

Posted on

Follow-up – Shadi Alloush
The Egyptian artist, Alaa Morsi, apologized for the play “Casino Badia” alongside actress Somaya El Khashab.

Morsi said: I apologized for the play because I was busy with more than one other work, and I wish them success in the next.

The show is more than wonderful and full of comedy, and Ahmed Al-Ebyari is one of the best theater makers in Egypt, and working with him is an honor for any Egyptian artist.

He added, “I am glad that I worked on this play, even if it was for a short period of time, because I am a fan of Al-Abyari Theater.”

But theatrical work occupies my entire time and does not allow me to devote myself to cinema and drama.

He indicated that he is under contract for upcoming works that must be devoted to.

