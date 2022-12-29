ENTERTAINMENT

Alexandria opera stars shine in memory of Farid al-Atrash, the king of the oud. Pictures

Posted on

The Egyptian Opera House, headed by Dr. Magdy Saber, organized a concert this evening for the Alexandria Opera Ensemble for Arabic Music and Singing, led by Maestro Abdel Hamid Abdel Ghaffar, at the Alexandria Opera House.

The opera stars were encouraged by a selection of the most beautiful works of the late musician Farid al-Atrash. In the first interval of the concert, the orchestra presented musical medleys composed by the late musician.. “If I came to the truth, this is not what is called passion, performed by the artist, Neama Esmat, life is sweet, above your branch, lemon, performed by the artist Wael Aboul Fotouh,

You still want to forget me, oh your sweetness, oh your beauty, performed by the artist Yasmine Ibrahim, the spring performed by the artist Ayman Mostafa, and in the second interval of the concert, the qanun player Ali Al-Khabiri presented with his golden fingers taqsim to the melody “Jamil Jamal”, then the artist Amir Al-Rifai sang with “Oh my beloved, my dear ones”. “I Don’t Deprive You of Age”, give me a date and meet me performed by Sarah Magdy, Layali Al-Ans performed by Nada Ghaleb, I and the one I love, I miss you performed by Walid Haidar

At the end of the ceremony, the stars of the band presented “Bat Al-Reeh” operetta with the beauty of its words, the splendor of the bar, and the distinguished performance of the singers.

It is noteworthy that the musician Farid al-Atrash was dubbed “the king of the oud” and “the musician of the times.” He passed away on December 26 of the year 1974 after leaving clear imprints in Arabic music and singing, as he is considered one of the most famous artists in Egypt and the Arab world. And he presented more than 30 films, and he received more than 17 medals and necklaces from kings and presidents of the world, and the last thing he received was the Order of Merit of the first class from the late President Gamal Abdel Nasser in 1970.

Alexandria Opera (1)

Alexandria Opera (2)

Alexandria Opera (3)

Alexandria Opera (4)

