Artist re-draws portraits of famous people with typewriter: You will never die

A young British artist promoted the latest trend in painting in London, using a typewriter to redraw paintings by famous artists.

The 26-year-old artist, James Cook, said that the reason for his practice of this type of art is his desire to prove that some ancient practical methods will never die, in light of the ambiguity surrounding social media platforms in the digital age.

Cook recently completed a series of seven pieces of art, which he designed on a typewriter, based on quotes from famous paintings and portraits drawn by international artists, including the Mona Lisa painting by Italian artist Leonardo da Vinci.

Cook explained that one of the factors that prompted him to start in this field was his desire for people to realize the potential of the typewriter at a time when it was no longer of great importance to many. Cook said that he concluded his project with the painting that Van Gogh drew of himself, which he redrawn with a typewriter, and has won the admiration of thousands of people on social networking sites, although most people still do not believe that it is possible to create pieces of art using a typewriter.

