“Avatar” soars in the sky of Hollywood and sweeps all the films of 2022

The movie JCameron touches The long-awaited “Avatar: The Way of the Water” grossed an estimated $63 million over the weekend, nearly the same as the previous week’s, and has now grossed more than $400 million domestically and more than $1.3 billion globally.

The film is now the 15th highest grossing worldwide of all time, behind the first part of the Black Panther series.

Figures released by comScore on Sunday showed “AvatarRevenues of the week, far behind the runner-up, is Universal’s “Boss in Boots: The Last Wish”, a spin-off of the “Shrek” film series. The film grossed an estimated $16 million, while “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” came. Disney ranked third with about $4.8 million.

It is noteworthy that the first part of the movie “Avatar” was released in 2008, and it achieved a sensation due to its advanced visual effects, and the huge revenues it achieved, which entered history as the highest-grossing movie in history, with revenues of nearly $3 billion.