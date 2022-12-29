ENTERTAINMENT

“Avatar: Waterway” grossed more than $1 billion in 14 days

Posted on

Promotional image from the movie "Avatar: The Water Way"

image copyright 20th Century Studios

“Avatar: Waterway” grossed $1 billion at the global box office in just 14 days, becoming the fastest-growing movie this year.

The film won great acclaim from audiences, despite widely mixed reviews.

The film was one of three films whose value exceeded $ 1 billion this year, after “The Ultimate Weapon: Maverick” (Top Gun: Maverick) and “Jurassic World: Dominion”.

However, director James Cameron said his technically innovative film needs to reach $2 billion to turn a profit.

