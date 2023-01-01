Beauty icon Lamita Franjieh… dazzled young men in a sexy dress at the beginning of the New Year in fiery red… Watch now

Abu Dhabi – Ahmed Al-Jazzar – The beautiful Lebanese actress, Lamita Franjieh, published a set of new photos of her through her official account on the Instagram photo and video exchange site.

And Lamita Franjieh appeared during the most recent photo session she underwent during the New Year’s celebrations 2023, wearing a short, bright red dress that opened from the chest and abdomen area and revealed the beauty of the arms, and she used a lot of makeup and lipstick while showing the beauty of her eyes in a way that impressed her fans.