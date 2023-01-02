Behind the scenes of Part 13 of the series “Bab Al-Hara”

The Syrian writer Marwan Qaouk said that a series “Bab Al-Hara” is still wanted by the Arabs, and he will continue to write new parts, admitting that his popularity has decreased locally, but the messages he receives from Arab countries encourage him to continue.

“Kawouk” also confirmed that Part 14 will witness the return of some old characters, retracting his statement in which he said that Part 13 is the last.

Continue to produce new parts

Muhammad Qaband, the producer of the work, announced in media statements his intention to continue producing new parts of the Bab Al-Hara series, so that his heroes can speak on a mobile phone, he said.

In response to the audience’s desire, part 13 of the “Bab Al-Hara” series is being filmed, which discusses the details of social life with a human dimension, in light of the new world order, as these details have become out of its general context.

While the Syrian writer Marwan Kawouk revealed the details of Part 13 of the Bab Al-Hara series, which is currently being filmed, in preparation for its presentation in the upcoming Ramadan drama season.

Bab Al-Hara from Al-Salihiya Alley to Al-Dabaa Alley

“Qaouk” explained that the events of the series in its thirteenth season move from Al-Salihiya neighborhood to Al-Dabaa neighborhood, after the demise of the French Mandate and the declaration of Syria’s independence.

The Bab Al-Hara series continues with its thirteenth season, complete with stories and events Section The twelfth, as events escalate at the end of 1945, and at the time of the French occupation of Syria, which promised and confirmed independence, and people waited for it until the evacuation on April 17, 1946.

The new part witnesses the return of some old characters such as Abu Al-Badr, Fawzia, Abu Al-Hakam, Abu Ghalib and Al-Hakim Hamza.

And “Qaouq” confirmed that the events are completely new, referring to the return of the artist, Muhammad Khair Al-Jarrah, to embody the character of Abu Badr, who pledged to persuade the artist, Shukran Murtaja, to embody the character “Fawzia”.

New and exciting events in Part 13

The work witnesses interesting events, including the zeal for the country and its defense, through its characters, who were a wide scene for many stories, the most important of which was the evacuation of the French from Syria.

The work includes stars and young personalities drama The Syrian illusion: Radwan Aqili, Ali Karim, Tayseer Idris, Qassem Malho, Najah Safkouni, Abeer Shams El Din, Hoda Shaarawi, Sahar Fawzi, Fadia Khattab, Rawa Yassin, Hussein Abbas, Zamil Al Zamil, Hassan Douba, Nassim Abudan, Engy Lakud, Umayya Malas , Reem Abdel Aziz, Ruba Al-Mamoun, Muhammad Khawandi, Tolay Haroun, Ola Pasha, Faten Shaheen, Rabab Kanaan and other stars of the Syrian drama.

The series “Bab Al-Hara” aligns itself with the original Arab values ​​and its standing on the side of truth, justice and peace, standing on the side of the weak, resisting the occupier and celebrating the idea of ​​Arab unity.