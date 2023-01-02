ENTERTAINMENT

Behind the scenes of Part 13 of the series “Bab Al-Hara”

Posted on

The Syrian writer Marwan Qaouk said that a series “Bab Al-Hara” is still wanted by the Arabs, and he will continue to write new parts, admitting that his popularity has decreased locally, but the messages he receives from Arab countries encourage him to continue.

“Kawouk” also confirmed that Part 14 will witness the return of some old characters, retracting his statement in which he said that Part 13 is the last.

Continue to produce new parts

Muhammad Qaband, the producer of the work, announced in media statements his intention to continue producing new parts of the Bab Al-Hara series, so that his heroes can speak on a mobile phone, he said.

In response to the audience’s desire, part 13 of the “Bab Al-Hara” series is being filmed, which discusses the details of social life with a human dimension, in light of the new world order, as these details have become out of its general context.

While the Syrian writer Marwan Kawouk revealed the details of Part 13 of the Bab Al-Hara series, which is currently being filmed, in preparation for its presentation in the upcoming Ramadan drama season.

Bab Al-Hara from Al-Salihiya Alley to Al-Dabaa Alley

“Qaouk” explained that the events of the series in its thirteenth season move from Al-Salihiya neighborhood to Al-Dabaa neighborhood, after the demise of the French Mandate and the declaration of Syria’s independence.

The Bab Al-Hara series continues with its thirteenth season, complete with stories and events Section The twelfth, as events escalate at the end of 1945, and at the time of the French occupation of Syria, which promised and confirmed independence, and people waited for it until the evacuation on April 17, 1946.

Behind the scenes of filming Part 13 of Bab Al-Hara - the series' Facebook page

The new part witnesses the return of some old characters such as Abu Al-Badr, Fawzia, Abu Al-Hakam, Abu Ghalib and Al-Hakim Hamza.

And “Qaouq” confirmed that the events are completely new, referring to the return of the artist, Muhammad Khair Al-Jarrah, to embody the character of Abu Badr, who pledged to persuade the artist, Shukran Murtaja, to embody the character “Fawzia”.

Bab Al-Hara Part 13 - The series' Facebook page

New and exciting events in Part 13

The work witnesses interesting events, including the zeal for the country and its defense, through its characters, who were a wide scene for many stories, the most important of which was the evacuation of the French from Syria.

The work includes stars and young personalities drama The Syrian illusion: Radwan Aqili, Ali Karim, Tayseer Idris, Qassem Malho, Najah Safkouni, Abeer Shams El Din, Hoda Shaarawi, Sahar Fawzi, Fadia Khattab, Rawa Yassin, Hussein Abbas, Zamil Al Zamil, Hassan Douba, Nassim Abudan, Engy Lakud, Umayya Malas , Reem Abdel Aziz, Ruba Al-Mamoun, Muhammad Khawandi, Tolay Haroun, Ola Pasha, Faten Shaheen, Rabab Kanaan and other stars of the Syrian drama.

The series “Bab Al-Hara” aligns itself with the original Arab values ​​and its standing on the side of truth, justice and peace, standing on the side of the weak, resisting the occupier and celebrating the idea of ​​Arab unity.

Bab Al-Hara series - series page

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

407
LATEST

Mbappe and Hakimi.. a distinguished friendship separated by the World Cup final – Kuwora
350
LATEST

A historic record for stationed in the World Cup – Koura
335
LATEST

Installing 4 giant screens to watch the match between Morocco and Portugal in the various arenas of Agadir – the Moroccan depth
best iphone editing best iphone editing
296
LATEST

These apps are best for editing photos/videos on iPhone
285
LATEST

"all my life".. The first comment from Harry Kane on the missed penalty kick in the World Cup – AlHadath event
277
LATEST

World Cup 2022: An expected confrontation between France and Morocco .. and Argentina sets a date with Croatia • France 24 – France 24 / FRANCE 24 English
272
LATEST

Portugal players: “Messi’s conspiracy” is the reason for our exit from the World Cup
268
LATEST

Turki Al-Sheikh announces a huge financial prize for whoever predicts the winning team at the World Cup in Qatar
267
LATEST

Moroccan street expectations for the outcome of the quarter-final match between Morocco and Portugal – Moroccan depth
264
LATEST

Messi is in the eye of the storm.. “an expected decision” due to the events of the Netherlands match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Categories

Contact Us

1612 Menlo Ave Los Angeles, CA 90006

Contact Number:
Phone: +(1) 721-205-3432

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top