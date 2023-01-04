Behind the scenes of the investigation with Sherine Abdel Wahab after Fadl Shaker’s visit

raised duo Sherine Abdel Wahab and Hussam Habib, a wide controversy after their visit to the singer Fadl Shaker in the “Ain El-Hilweh” camp on the sidelines of their presence in Lebanon, during the past few days, as news spread about their arrest after this meeting, by the Lebanese security.

Fadel Shaker, through his account on the “Instagram” website, published a video clip of the visit, in which he appeared with some of his friends, alongside Sherine and Hussam, and the Lebanese poet Ahmed Madi, expressing his happiness at the meeting that came after years of absence.

Behind the scenes of the investigation

Adviser to the Lebanese Minister of Information, Mesbah Al-Ali, denied what was reported on social media about the arrest of Sherine Abdel Wahhab and Hussam Habib after Fadl Shaker’s visit, stressing that this talk is completely false.

He explained, during a telephone interview on the “90 Minutes” program on the Egyptian “Al-Mehwar” channel, that “the Lebanese security summoned the two as a natural procedure, to find out the reasons for the visit and what is involved in it, especially since Fadl Shaker is wanted pending cases in the Military Court, on charges of killing soldiers from the Lebanese army.” This is not an easy issue.”

He continued, “Sherine initially obtained security permission to enter the Palestinian refugee camps in Lebanon, without announcing her visit to Fadl Shaker, as the matter became clear after circulating a video clip of the visit,” stressing that “Sherine and Hussam left the place after submitting a statement about the visit, and they dealt with each other.” Very good treatment.”

For his part, the poet Ahmed Madi denounced what was circulated about the arrest of Sherine Abdel Wahhab and Hussam Habib, due to Fadl Shaker’s visit, stressing in press statements, “The Lebanese security received us well, and the interrogation about the reasons for the visit did not take about 10 minutes, and we all left.” The place is fine.”

systematic plan

A member of the Syndicate of Musical Professions in Egypt, Muhammad Abdullah, told Al Sharq that “there is a section of the Lebanese public who was angry at Sherine and Hossam’s visit to Fadl Shaker, which prompted them to spread rumors about the security services there raiding the hotel where the two were staying, This is completely incorrect, since their position on the visit is sound and legal.”

And about Sherine and Hossam being subjected to investigation within the Musicians Syndicate, against the backdrop of that visit, stressing that “this is not true. What matters to us is the artist’s behavior during the practice of his work, as for his personal life, he is free to do so.”

On the other hand, Ghazi bin Nasr, Fadl Shaker’s business manager, revealed to “Al Sharq” the scenes of the visit, explaining that it was agreed on a lyrical duet that brings together Fadl and Sherine, and it is supposed to start preparing it during the coming period, while the date of registration has not yet been determined.

A source close to Sherine Abdel-Wahhab, who refused to be named, told Al-Sharq that she was fine and had not suffered any harm during her visit to Lebanon, describing what was raised about her arrest as “malicious rumors.”

Sherine Abdel Wahab is preparing to perform a concert in Kuwait on January 12, and this concert comes after a long period of absence from concerts.

Also read: