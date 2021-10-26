IMDb or the Internet Movie Database is one of the greatest source for information about movies, TV shows and celebrities. But why pay $19 a month when you can get IMDb here on these 10 best sites like IMDb.com! Yes, that’s right – they offer the same service as IMDb but free of cost. You can find cast, crew, reviews and ratings for millions of movies and television shows.

These 10 best sites like IMDb.com are perfect alternatives to IMDb if you want to keep updated with the latest happenings about your favorite TV shows or celebrities.

I have chosen these 10 best sites after keeping in mind their interface, ease-of-use and most importantly – the quality of information that is provided. So without further ado, let’s get started with these best sites like IMDb.com

Top IMDB Alternatives 2021

1. TMDB – The Movie Data Base

TMDB or the The Movie Database is one of my personal favorites when it comes to best sites like IMDb.com. It provides a lot of information about movies and TV shows – from the cast, crew to reviews and ratings.

You can get all the information you need about a particular movie or television show in one place only. The interface is quite simple and easy to use even for people who are new to the world of movie and TV shows.

The best thing about TMDB is that it has a mobile app which allows you to stay updated on the go! You can also create lists of your favorite movies or TV shows and subscribe to updates from other users.

It’s completely free – no charges what so ever, plus it’s extremely easy-to-use too! If you are looking for best sites like IMDb.com, then TMDB is the site to check out first.

2. Rotten Tomatoes

Rotten tomatoes is another great site like IMDb.com that provides information about movies, TV shows and celebrity gossips. It has an extremely well designed interface – which makes it extremely easy to find the required information you are looking for! The website’s layout is so neatly organized that you can find all the information in just few clicks.

What I personally love about Rotten Tomatoes is their “Tomatometer” score – which tells us if a particular movie or TV show is fresh or rotten based on the reviews of critics who have watched that particular movie or television show.

You can also search for movies by grade, classification, genre and release year which makes finding specific movies easier! Check out this site if you are looking for best sites like IMDb.com.

3. TVShow Time

TVShow Time is a great website that provides information about all the latest and greatest Tv shows that we love to watch! It’s layout and design is an exact replica of IMDb and it’s extremely easy-to-use too, just in case you want to check on some cast or crew member of a particular movie or television show! You can also create lists of your favorite movies or TV shows – they call them “Time Lines”.

This way, you can create your own personalized list which will contain all your favorite movies and the ones that you might be interested in watching later on. A pretty cool feature, don’t you think? You can also keep track of new episodes or even get reminded when a new episode is about to air.

TVShow Time is completely free and doesn’t require any login, which makes it really easier for the users to stay updated! You can check out this site if you are looking for best sites like IMDb.com.

4. AllMovies

AllMovies is another great website that provides information about movies and television shows – but not in the same way that TMDB does! It provides really good movie news, reviews and trailers – all of which makes it easier for us to decide whether we want to watch a particular movie or not.

They also have several lists, such as top rated movies, upcoming movies etc which makes it easier for us to search through the lists and find a movie that we might be interested in watching.

AllMovies is completely free and there isn’t any complex process involved when it comes to signing up or logging in – which makes it really easy! All you have to do is click on a movie poster and you will get all the required information about that particular movie – awesome, right? If you are looking for best sites like IMDb.com, then AllMovies is worth checking out.

5. Letterboxd

I personally love this site because it allows me to track my daily activities along with my favorite TV shows and movies without having to create an account here! It’s extremely easy-to-use interface makes it-even more easier for us to track all our favorite movies and TV shows! Letterboxd can be easily categorized into two parts – activity and watchlist.

This site will help you organize your activities in a really simple manner without any complexity involved. You can even create beautiful lists on this website that includes all the required information about your favorite movie or television show such as cast, rating, rank etc which makes finding these lists extremely easy!

Letterboxd is also completely free and doesn’t require any sign up which makes it easier for users like us to stay updated. Check out this website if you are looking for best sites like IMDb.com.

6. Trakt TV

This site provides excellent news related to both movies and Tv shows – but the only difference is that it’s not as advanced when compared to other websites in this list.

It provides information about new release dates, upcoming movies and also lets us track all our favorite movies or television shows – which makes it easier for us to check out the latest updates related to these things!

The best part about Trakt TV is that we can create a profile here and add all our favorite stuff without any hassles. If you are someone who loves watching different Tv shows and Movies, then this site comes really handy due to its simple layout and design.

You can quickly sign up for an account or even use your Facebook or Google+ account details if you want to stay logged in all the time.

Trakt TV is completely free to use and doesn’t require any sign up which makes it easier for users like us to stay updated about all the latest movies, Tv shows etc.

7. Flixster

I absolutely love this website because it provides ample amount of information about movies along with their reviews! I usually check out different websites in order to decide whether I should watch a particular movie or not – but this one definitely stands out in the crowd.

Flixster lets you create different lists that can include all your favorite movies or television shows – which makes finding these lists extremely easy. You can even find new releases here without much hassle since they provide adequate amount of information about all these things; including cast, release date, rating etc which makes it extremely easy for us to find what we are looking for.

The best part about Flixster is that this website also provides information about upcoming movies, trailers and even lets us know whether a particular movie will play in our region or not – which makes it easier for us to decide whether we want to watch a certain movie or not.

You can create lists on this site without having to sign up or login using your Facebook account – so you don’t have to waste time filling out boring surveys over here. All in all, Flixster is really useful when it comes to finding different kinds of information related to movies – so if you are someone who loves watching movies then check out this one!

8. Fanhattan

This is another great site that lets you see information regarding different Tv shows along with their episodes – but the only difference is that it provides all this information in one page which makes it easier for us to find what we are looking for as well as stay updated.

I personally love this website because of its clean and clutter-free layout which helps me decide whether I should watch a particular show or not. There’s no need to go through unnecessary pages before finding complete information about any movie or television show since everything can be found on its main page.

Moreover, there’s no need to sign up either since it allows you to create an account by simply using your Facebook or Google+ details! Like other websites, Fanhattan also lets you favorite various movies or television shows easily.

The best part about this website is that it provides reviews from renowned sources which helps us decide whether we should watch a particular show or not.

9. Fandango

One of the best movie ticketing site in US, this one also shows trailers alongside information related to new release dates, cast etc. for all the latest and old movies/shows related to TV.

10. Flixlist

Coming down heavily on IMDb, Flixlist provides even more detailed reviews about movies along with their trailers! The layout is aesthetically pleasing but has so much content that it may look messy for you to read through.