Brando Al Sharq series, its story, heroes, and showtimes 2023

The Shahid platform presented the first two episodes of the series Brando Al Sharq, starring Goog bakerAmal Arafa, Jihad Saad, Camille Salama, Zina Makki, Talal Al-Jardi, Mia Saeed, and a number of the brightest stars.

The latest first episode of the Brando Al Sharq series took place, when director Youssef embarks on his relentless efforts to find financiers to produce his new film, hoping that this work will bring him and fellow actress Salwa success and stardom.

In the second episode, when his father’s health deteriorates, Youssef finds himself in dire need of money, which forces him to find a producer. Later, he receives a call from an important production company.

In a related context, the official channel of the Shahid VIP platform, on the famous video site YouTube, released the song “They Say the World is Sweet” by artist George Khabbaz from the series East Brando The song was very popular.

The story of the East Brando series

The story of the series “Brando Al Sharq” revolves around a social suspense framework, and belongs to the type of black comedy, which is based on a dramatic base in a comic approach. It consists of ten interconnected episodes, and revolves around one story. .

Heroes of the series Brando East

A number of the brightest stars will participate in the series Brando Al Sharq, most notably:

Amal Arafa.

George Khabbaz.

Jihad Saad.

Camille Salameh.

Zeina Makki.

Talal Jurdi.

Mia Said.

Fouad Yammine.

Eli Mitri.

Laura Khabaz

Written by George Khabbaz.

Directed by Amin Dora.

Produced by Al-Sabah Company.

Showtimes of the Brando East series

The series Brando Al Sharq is shown, with an episode every week on Shahid, and belongs to the quality of black comedy, which is based on a dramatic base in a comic approach and belongs to the type of 10-episode works.

Amal Arafa

Amal Arafa embodies the character “Salwa”, and the work belongs to the type of black comedy, and it consists of 10 episodes, starring George Khabbaz, Amal Arafa, Zina Makki, Cynthia Karam, Fouad Amin and a number of the brightest stars, written by George Khabbaz, directed by Amin Dora. .

In the same context, the artist, Amal Arafa, promoted the series Brando Al Sharq, through her personal account on the “Instagram” photo and video exchange site.

Where she published the teaser promo and commented: “Art means one jinn, Brando the East, starting from January 3 on the Shahid platform,” which received wide interaction among the pioneers of social networking sites, and comments poured in with congratulations.

It turns out that the latest work of the artist, Amal Arafa, is the series “Hawazeeq”, which was shown in the last Ramadan marathon 2022, starring the artist Salma Al-Masry, Rana Shmeis, Wael Ramadan, Ola Pasha, Fatih Salman, Zina Barafi, and a number of the brightest stars in addition to many artists who replace Guests on the work, including Samia Al-Jazaery, Amal Arafa, and Hussam Tahseen Bey, were written by Ziad Sari, directed by Rasha Kokesh, and produced by Firas Al-Jajah.

George Khabbaz

The artist, George Khabar, said in statements that he is supposed to lack the dramatic arena, which I consider to be a benign return to me after a break. Through the series Brando Al Sharq, I found everything that an actor could want from energy, a dramatic base, comic situations, fantasy, romance, and others.

George Khabbaz embodies in the events of the series Brando Al Sharq, a film director named “Youssef” who is looking for a hero for his new movie, and during this journey he passes through states of sadness, tears and joy, and finds “Brando Al Sharq” in his person.

On the other hand, George contracted the series “Fire with Fire”, which is scheduled to be shown in the next Ramadan marathon 2023, and a number of the brightest stars, most notably Abed Fahd, Karis Bashar, George Khabbaz, Tony Issa, Zina Makki and Tariq, will participate in the championship. Written by Rami Koussa and directed by Mohamed Abdel Aziz, produced by “Al-Sabah Brothers”, and it will be shown on several Arab stations, as well as on the Lebanese Broadcasting Corporation (LBCI) screen.

Also, the last work of the artist, George Khabbaz, recently participated in the movie “The Friends of the Dearest”, which sparked widespread controversy as soon as it was shown in the Arab world, and this work is considered one of the most beautiful works of art that was shown. Not as bold as our ambivalence in society.

Zeina Makki

It is scheduled that Zina Makki will embody in the events of the series “Brando Al Sharq”, a pivotal character alongside the stars of the work, Amal Arafa, George Khabbaz, Jihad Saad, Camille Salama, and others.

Zina Makki participated in the movie Al-Hiba, starring Tim Hassan, Abdul Rahman Al-Qadri, Youssef Al-Kiki and a number of the brightest stars, written by Samer Nasrallah, directed by Samer Al-Barqawi, and produced by Al-Sabah Company.

Brando East series

The story of the movie “Prestige” revolves around assigning a mountain of the mafia to free the kidnapped son of the Russian investor in the Sahel region, and to put pressure on him, the mafia kidnaps his nephew Joe, and the son of the Russian investor is killed by drug dealers in a failed liberation operation, so the mafia negotiates with Jabal to hand over The body of the child is in Istanbul in exchange for returning his nephew Joe, and here begins his battle with the mafia men.

It is noteworthy that the actress Zina Makki’s latest work is the series “Shti Ya Beirut,” starring the artist Abed Fahd, Ramez Al-Aswad, Elsa Zogheib, Ihab Shaaban, Fadi Abi Samra, Abdo Shaheen, Zina Makki, Lin Ghara, Jerry Ghazal. The story of the series revolves around the story of two lovers, who are Abdullah Souri. The origin and resident of Beirut and the Lebanese Amani, who did not sign that their love would cause many problems for both families, and she was waiting for the show of the Brando Al Sharq series.