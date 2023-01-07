Buckingham Palace allies counter Prince Harry’s claims in his memoirs

He did not comment Buckingham Palace Officially on the book. But British newspapers and websites were filled with quotes from “royal insiders” refuting Harry’s accusations, and one of them said that his public attack on the royal family had a “negative impact” on Harry. The health of Queen Elizabeth II who died in September.

said veteran journalist Jonathan Dembley, biographer and friend King Charles IIIHarry’s revelations were the kind “you’d expect…from a B-list type of celebrity”, and the King would be sorely missed by that.

“All his concern … is to act as head of state for a nation that we all know is in a very troubled state,” Dimbleby told the BBC. “I think he’ll see that gets in the way.”

book harry,”the reserveIt is the latest in a series of public statements by the prince and his wife, Meghan, since they left royal life and moved to California in 2020, citing what they saw as racist treatment from the media of Meghan, who is biracial, and a lack of support from the palace. It follows an interview with Oprah Winfrey and a six-part documentary released by Netflix last month.

Harry isn’t the first British royal to spill family secrets – his parents took to the media as their marriage collapsed. Charles collaborated on Dimbleby’s 1994 book and accompanying TV documentary, which revealed that the then-heir to the throne had an affair during his marriage to Princess Diana.

Diana gave her side of the story in an interview with the BBC the following year, uttering her famous line “There were three of us in this marriage” referring to Charles’ affair with Camilla Parker Bulls.

But Spare Part: goes into far more detail about private conversations and personal grievances than any previous royal conversations and memos have revealed.

In his memoirs, Harry discusses his grief over his mother’s death in 1997 and his long-standing resentment of the “reserve” role, which was overshadowed by his “heir” – older brother Prince William. He recounted arguments and physical altercations with William, and revealed his use of cocaine and cannabis.

He also said he killed 25 Taliban fighters while serving as an Apache helicopter pilot in Afghanistan – a claim criticized by the Taliban andVeterans of the British Army.