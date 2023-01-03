ENTERTAINMENT

By changing its interface.. Google celebrates the birth anniversary of writer Ihsan Abdel-Q

Wednesday 04 January 2023

Books – Hani Saber:

The Google search engine celebrated the birthday of the great writer and novelist Ihsan Abdel Quddous. Which falls today, Wednesday, January 4th.

The Google search engine changed its interface with a picture of the late great writer and novelist Ihsan Abdel Quddous. In appreciation of his immortal works, and his writings that remain alive in the hearts of his fans until now.

Who is Ihsan Abdel Quddous?

The great writer and novelist Ihsan Abdel Quddous was born on January 1, 1919 in Cairo, to a wealthy family of Circassian origins.

And his paternal grandfather, Sheikh Ahmed Radwan, was a scholar of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, and he was the head of a clerk in the Sharia courts. As for his mother, she was the artist and journalist Rose Al-Youssef, the owner of Rose Al-Youssef magazine, while his father was the actor Muhammad Abdel Quddous.

Ihsan Abdel Quddous is considered one of the first Arab novelists, who dealt in their stories with love far from virginity, and most of his stories were turned into cinematic films.

The literature of Ihsan Abdel Quddous represents a distinguished qualitative leap in the Arabic novel. Where he succeeded in getting out of the local to the global space, and most of his novels have been translated into multiple foreign languages.

Abdel Quddous is considered one of the first Arab novelists to deal with distant love or open love in his stories.

The works of Ihsan Abdel Quddous

Abdel Quddous has written more than 600 novels and stories, 49 of them for films, 5 for theatrical scripts, 9 for radio series, 10 for television series, and 65 have been translated into English and French. German, Ukrainian and Chinese.

His novels that dealt with the corruption of Egypt and the interpretations of Egyptian society, its sensuality and apostasy, including black glasses, the merchant of love.

Ihsan Abdel Quddous won many awards, most notably the award for Best Film Story for his famous novel, which turned into a successful heroic film, The Bullet is Still in My Pocket.

The death of Ihsan Abdel Quddous

Writer Ihsan Abdel Quddous died on January 11, 1990, and many fair voices bid farewell to him, praising his genius and free struggle.

