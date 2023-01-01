Cinema in 2023.. Works that bring together the most prominent stars

T + T- normal size

The new year brings pleasant surprises to fans of Egyptian cinema, as the year 2023 witnesses the reception of new films within the competitions in the middle of the new year 2023, from the films of a number of stars, led by comedian Mohamed Henedy in a new experience through his latest film, “Nabil El Gemayel, a beautician.” Films titled “Shalabi” by Karim Mahmoud Abdelaziz, and “The Adventures of Coco” starring Khaled El Sawy.

And the artist, Mohamed Heneidy, anticipated the beginning of the new year by two days, by releasing his movie “Nabil El Gemayel, the Beautician”, which achieved about one million pounds on the first day of its screening in Egyptian cinemas, and is still continuing its positive revenues.

. The story of the movie “Nabil El Gemayel, a beautician” revolves around a comedic framework, about the personality of Dr. Nabil, a beautician, whose character is embodied by the artist Mohamed Heneidy, and the events follow between him and the artist Nour and the rest of the heroes of the work, to whom comic paradoxes occur.

Egyptian theaters will receive the movie “The Adventures of Coco”, which will be shown next January 4, as the first movie of the new year 2023. Egyptian cinemas will receive the movie “Shalabi”, starring the artist Karim Mahmoud Abdel Aziz, Ruby, Bayoumi Fouad, Suleiman Eid, and a number of others. Among the artists, it was written by Mostafa Hamdy, and directed by Peter Mimi.