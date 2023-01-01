ENTERTAINMENT

Cinema in 2023.. Works that bring together the most prominent stars

Posted on

T + T- normal size

The new year brings pleasant surprises to fans of Egyptian cinema, as the year 2023 witnesses the reception of new films within the competitions in the middle of the new year 2023, from the films of a number of stars, led by comedian Mohamed Henedy in a new experience through his latest film, “Nabil El Gemayel, a beautician.” Films titled “Shalabi” by Karim Mahmoud Abdelaziz, and “The Adventures of Coco” starring Khaled El Sawy.

And the artist, Mohamed Heneidy, anticipated the beginning of the new year by two days, by releasing his movie “Nabil El Gemayel, the Beautician”, which achieved about one million pounds on the first day of its screening in Egyptian cinemas, and is still continuing its positive revenues.

. The story of the movie “Nabil El Gemayel, a beautician” revolves around a comedic framework, about the personality of Dr. Nabil, a beautician, whose character is embodied by the artist Mohamed Heneidy, and the events follow between him and the artist Nour and the rest of the heroes of the work, to whom comic paradoxes occur.

Egyptian theaters will receive the movie “The Adventures of Coco”, which will be shown next January 4, as the first movie of the new year 2023. Egyptian cinemas will receive the movie “Shalabi”, starring the artist Karim Mahmoud Abdel Aziz, Ruby, Bayoumi Fouad, Suleiman Eid, and a number of others. Among the artists, it was written by Mostafa Hamdy, and directed by Peter Mimi.

Print
Email




Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

407
LATEST

Mbappe and Hakimi.. a distinguished friendship separated by the World Cup final – Kuwora
350
LATEST

A historic record for stationed in the World Cup – Koura
335
LATEST

Installing 4 giant screens to watch the match between Morocco and Portugal in the various arenas of Agadir – the Moroccan depth
best iphone editing best iphone editing
296
LATEST

These apps are best for editing photos/videos on iPhone
285
LATEST

"all my life".. The first comment from Harry Kane on the missed penalty kick in the World Cup – AlHadath event
277
LATEST

World Cup 2022: An expected confrontation between France and Morocco .. and Argentina sets a date with Croatia • France 24 – France 24 / FRANCE 24 English
272
LATEST

Portugal players: “Messi’s conspiracy” is the reason for our exit from the World Cup
268
LATEST

Turki Al-Sheikh announces a huge financial prize for whoever predicts the winning team at the World Cup in Qatar
267
LATEST

Moroccan street expectations for the outcome of the quarter-final match between Morocco and Portugal – Moroccan depth
264
LATEST

Messi is in the eye of the storm.. “an expected decision” due to the events of the Netherlands match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Categories

Contact Us

1612 Menlo Ave Los Angeles, CA 90006

Contact Number:
Phone: +(1) 721-205-3432

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top