Controversy over what Nawal Al Zoghbi did with Latifa in Trio Night… This is what she explained

The Trio Night party, which was held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on New Year’s Eve, continues to be at the forefront of the talk of social media pioneers.

There is no doubt that what the Lebanese singer Nawal Al Zoghbi did while singing on stage alongside the Tunisian singer Latifa, sparked widespread controversy, as Nawal deliberately stopped Latifa from singing after the latter sang with her and her voice was higher than Nawal.

This movement was considered by Latifa’s audience as an insult to her by Nawal, so one of the pioneers of the communication sites published the video and commented on it by saying: “A filming from another angle shows that the truth is not Latifa. On the contrary, Nawal is the one who told her to stay with me. At the same time, there is something intended as a gentle insult.”

However, what is remarkable is that Latifa put a like sign on this tweet, which indicates her agreement with what was mentioned in the tweet that she was insulted by Nawal Al Zoghbi.

Later, the two artists remedied the matter, and Nawal Al Zoghbi published a tweet in which she clarified her position, as she said: “Latuf, you are my sister, my friend, and a great artist.

For her part, Latifa republished the tweet on her Twitter account, and commented on it by saying: “Sure, my soul, you, I die in you, in your heart and in your sweet soul. .

