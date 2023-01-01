Diab shines at the New Year’s party (photos) | news

Concorde El Salam Hotel in Heliopolis held a party on the occasion of the New Year.

The concert was performed by singer Diab, singer Sabreen Al-Nagili, Carolina, DJ Nader Sadiq, and dancer Diana, who lit up the party with a large group of belly dancers.

The ceremony was attended by a number of community stars, businessmen and Arab guests, including businessman Moti’ Ismail, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Concorde El Salam Hotels, Haroun El-Tuni, former president of the Heliopolis Club, businessman and industrialist MP Mahmoud Khamis, Major General Nasser Qatamesh, society women Sawsan Al-Zuhairi, Randa Ayoub, Samia Aboul Fotouh, MP Suzi Rafla and her husband, and Sharif Diaa and his wife, and the ceremony was organized by Sayed Fattouh.

The party continued until the dawn of the next day, amidst a state of joy that prevailed in the atmosphere of the place.

