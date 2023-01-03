Donia Samir Ghanem: Mervat Amin makes you laugh every time the play “Anstuna” comes out and I feel like I’m doing something different | news

Actress Donia Samir Ghanem spoke about her strong love for the great artist, Mervat Amin, who supported her during the audition for the play “Anstuna”.

Donia Samir Ghanem confirmed in statements to “The Insider in Arabic” program that Mervat Amin, a close friend of her mother, the late artist Dalal Abdel Aziz, does not stop supporting her all the time.

Donia, who celebrated her birthday behind the scenes of the play “Anstona”, said: “This is my mother’s costume, may God keep her for me, Lord, she is beautiful and loves me very much, and I am happy that every time she comes, she laughs with pleasure, she is happy, and she does not get bored, praise be to God from the play.”

And about her experience in presenting the play “Anstuna”, she said: “I enjoy an unnatural enjoyment while I work in the theater, and I really feel that I am among my family every day.”

And Donia Samir Ghanem continued: “The audience, God willing, from all of the whole world. They come to us and they are very happy, and I really take my energy from them.”

Donia Samir Ghanem with director Khaled Galal

And she emphasized her happiness with the experience, explaining: “I told myself to do the play, and I myself started the play here in Egypt, and it remains a great play.

Donia Samir Ghanem thanked all the participants in the play “Anstona”, confirming that they supported her greatly, noting her happiness in presenting two characters during the work, and she said: “I enjoy them because the two are completely different, and there is one of them for a very long time and one for my time, and this I liked very much and left me alone.” I feel like I’m doing something different.”

Poster for the play Anistona

Donia Samir Ghanem embodies in the play “Anstona”, the role of a singer from a popular neighborhood who dreams of fame, while Bayoumi Fouad discovers her talent and paves the way to stardom for her, during which he embodies the role of maestro, and the play includes many reviews, during which Donia sings several songs that are in line with the context The story in which you go back to the beautiful time of performances, the performances are written by Ayman Bahgat Qamar and composed by Amr Mostafa.

The heroes of Anstuna’s play after the show

The play includes 5 songs, presented by Donia Samir Ghanem, written by Ayman Bahgat Qamar, distributed by Nabulsi, Ahmed Waheed King, and composed by Amr Mostafa.

Donia Samir Ghanem and Rahma Ahmed behind the scenes of the play

“Anstona”, the first experience of Donia Samir Ghanem on stage, written by Karim Sami and Ahmed Abdel Wahab, directed by Khaled Jalal, and co-starring alongside Dina Samir Ghanem, Bayoumi Fouad, Karim Afifi, Sami Maghawry, Amr Abdel Aziz, Maryam El Sokkari, Basant Siam, Muhammad Siraj.

On the other hand, Donia Samir Ghanem is currently showing the movie “Handing Over the People”, via the Shahid VIP platform, and co-starring Hisham Majed, Bayoumi Fouad and Dalal Abdel Aziz, and a number of guests of honor, including Mohamed Mamdouh, Chico, Lucy, Ahmed Fathy, and written by Sherif Naguib. , and directed by Khaled Al-Halafawi, produced by Synergy and Rozenama, and the work deals with the story of a married couple.

