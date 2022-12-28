Drama 2022: The expansion of platforms enriched screens

It saw an increase in production and brought in new faces

Cairo: Intisar Dardir

The Egyptian drama achieved a remarkable “excellence” during the year 2022, through works that raised social issues, during the last month of Ramadan, which is considered the “strongest” dramatic season, in addition to exclusive works presented by TV stations in other seasons. While the electronic broadcasting platforms “influenced” the screens with works that were characterized by diversity, which met with mass turnout.

Last Ramadan witnessed a “climax” of dramatic production, with works that observers considered a “breakthrough”, especially after it was exposed to controversial social issues, including family problems and the “personal status” law, which was presented by the series “Faten Amal Harbi”, and issues of terrorism and extremism in the series. “With the Dawn of the Spirit”, while the series “The Returners” discussed the role played by the Egyptian intelligence services in confronting ISIS, in addition to the series “Choice 3”, which exposed the period of the rule of the “Brotherhood” organization in Egypt, up to the revolution of “June 30”. » 2013, which overthrew the rule of the organization, which the Egyptian authorities currently classify as “terrorist.”

Channels belonging to the “United Company” (a media services company that owns a number of newspapers, websites, TV channels and radio stations) competed in presenting exclusive offers for new series throughout the year, which also dealt with social issues, including: “old rent” and “ What should I do?”, “This Family,” “Bring Us, My Heart,” and “Public Transportation.”

According to director Inam Muhammad Ali, “the entry of electronic viewing platforms into the field of dramatic production constituted a boost to the production market, and led to an increase in the number of works.” However, she indicated, in her interview with “Al-Sharq Al-Awsat”, that “the decisive factor is in the quality of the message that these works contain.” Especially in a society that used to derive its information from drama, taking its characters as a role model.

The Egyptian director added, “There is arrogance on the local society’s problems, with a tendency to present more impressive topics such as action, and manifestations of perpetuating violence in many series, which leaves a negative impact on society, although some works touched on important issues such as (Faten Amal Harbi), and ( with the rise of the spirit), and (Ghamam Island). Ali attributed what she considered a “defect” in the drama to “the phenomenon of writing workshops, and the repetition of actors in more than one work.”

The platforms confirmed their presence in 2022 with a variety of works, and the “Watch It” platform’s offers of thriller and mystery series met with remarkable turnout, such as “A Dangerous Turn”, “Room 207” and “The Last Role”. The “Watch It” platform also presented works that gained public acceptance. Such as “Investigation”, “Balance”, and “Umm Al-Dunya”, according to what these platforms indicated, although no official statistics were issued on viewing rates.

Art critic Mohamed Abdel Rahman believes that “there is a surge in drama, which began with the Corona pandemic, and is still continuing.” He said, in an interview with “Al-Sharq Al-Awsat”, that “the performances throughout the year included many ideas, whose events take place in a few episodes.” Abdel Rahman pointed out that “the platforms gave movie makers and stars a greater opportunity to produce and work.”

The platform’s work touched on new topics such as drama of excitement and mystery, as well as the “Format” series, which Abd al-Rahman believes “did not achieve great success because it did not choose topics suitable for Arab societies,” pointing to “the (Netflix) platform as a strong competitor to Arab platforms.”



