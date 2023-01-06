Drugs in the palace and his father’s request for his refusal.. Harry makes surprises

British Prince Harry revealed in his book “Spear” (reserve) that he and his brother, the sons of King Charles, begged their father not to marry Camilla, his second wife, and revealed that he used cocaine as a teenager.

Rejected request

Harry referred to his first encounter with Camilla, whom Diana blamed for the breakdown of their marriage. He says he and William accepted Camilla but asked their father not to marry her.

“Despite the fact that Willie and I asked him not to do this, my father moved on,” Harry wrote. “Despite the bitterness and sadness we felt as we closed yet another page in our mother’s history, we knew this was irrelevant.”

A fight with his brother

Harry also said in his long-awaited memoirs, which began selling in Spain days before the scheduled release date, that his older brother and heir to the throne, Prince William, knocked him to the ground during a quarrel between them in 2019 over Megan Merkel, Harry’s American wife.

Some details of the book also appeared in a clip broadcast by ITV channel from an interview with Harry, which will be broadcast later, in which he said that he could not promise to attend his father’s coronation in May.





The Taliban killed 25 of me

Harry’s memoirs also provide a personal description of the difficulties he faced dealing with the death of his mother, Princess Diana, and his time in the army, when he said he killed 25 Taliban fighters while serving in Afghanistan, as well as his disagreements with the press.

Princes William and Harry were considered very close after the death of their mother, Diana, in Paris in a car accident in 1997. But the rift broke out between the two brothers since Harry married Megan, the former actress, in 2018, and then the couple abandoned their royal duties.

“the reserve”

The title of his book, Spear, comes from a quote often quoted in British aristocratic circles about the need for an heir, and another in reserve.

Harry says that Charles reportedly said to Diana on the day of his birth, “Wonderful! Now you’ve given me an heir and a reserve, I’ve done my job.”