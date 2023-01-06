ENTERTAINMENT

Drugs in the palace and his father’s request for his refusal.. Harry makes surprises

Posted on

British Prince Harry revealed in his book “Spear” (reserve) that he and his brother, the sons of King Charles, begged their father not to marry Camilla, his second wife, and revealed that he used cocaine as a teenager.

Rejected request

Harry referred to his first encounter with Camilla, whom Diana blamed for the breakdown of their marriage. He says he and William accepted Camilla but asked their father not to marry her.

“Despite the fact that Willie and I asked him not to do this, my father moved on,” Harry wrote. “Despite the bitterness and sadness we felt as we closed yet another page in our mother’s history, we knew this was irrelevant.”

A fight with his brother

Harry also said in his long-awaited memoirs, which began selling in Spain days before the scheduled release date, that his older brother and heir to the throne, Prince William, knocked him to the ground during a quarrel between them in 2019 over Megan Merkel, Harry’s American wife.

Some details of the book also appeared in a clip broadcast by ITV channel from an interview with Harry, which will be broadcast later, in which he said that he could not promise to attend his father’s coronation in May.


The Taliban killed 25 of me

Harry’s memoirs also provide a personal description of the difficulties he faced dealing with the death of his mother, Princess Diana, and his time in the army, when he said he killed 25 Taliban fighters while serving in Afghanistan, as well as his disagreements with the press.

Princes William and Harry were considered very close after the death of their mother, Diana, in Paris in a car accident in 1997. But the rift broke out between the two brothers since Harry married Megan, the former actress, in 2018, and then the couple abandoned their royal duties.

“the reserve”

The title of his book, Spear, comes from a quote often quoted in British aristocratic circles about the need for an heir, and another in reserve.

Harry says that Charles reportedly said to Diana on the day of his birth, “Wonderful! Now you’ve given me an heir and a reserve, I’ve done my job.”

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

431
LATEST

Mbappe and Hakimi.. a distinguished friendship separated by the World Cup final – Kuwora
372
LATEST

A historic record for stationed in the World Cup – Koura
359
LATEST

Installing 4 giant screens to watch the match between Morocco and Portugal in the various arenas of Agadir – the Moroccan depth
best iphone editing best iphone editing
314
LATEST

These apps are best for editing photos/videos on iPhone
312
LATEST

World Cup 2022: An expected confrontation between France and Morocco .. and Argentina sets a date with Croatia • France 24 – France 24 / FRANCE 24 English
303
LATEST

"all my life".. The first comment from Harry Kane on the missed penalty kick in the World Cup – AlHadath event
297
LATEST

Portugal players: “Messi’s conspiracy” is the reason for our exit from the World Cup
296
LATEST

Turki Al-Sheikh announces a huge financial prize for whoever predicts the winning team at the World Cup in Qatar
290
LATEST

Moroccan street expectations for the outcome of the quarter-final match between Morocco and Portugal – Moroccan depth
281
LATEST

Messi is in the eye of the storm.. “an expected decision” due to the events of the Netherlands match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Categories

Contact Us

1612 Menlo Ave Los Angeles, CA 90006

Contact Number:
Phone: +(1) 721-205-3432

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top