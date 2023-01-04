Dubai brings together international singing stars

ENTERTAINMENT

Dubai is a city of magic and beauty, there is no limit to its ambition and dazzling, its activities are many and varied, and it is visited by a group of the most prominent art stars in the world, to present in its various regions a bouquet of their most beautiful and famous songs and interesting shows, so that its residents enjoy an entertainment atmosphere full of fun and fun, and its sides resound with melodies and melodies from different cultures of the world .

In this context, the international British singer Sir Tom Jones will perform a magical concert, tomorrow, Friday, the sixth of January, at the Burj Al Arab Hotel in Dubai.

And the 82-year-old Jones will present a distinguished collection of songs that have accompanied generations of audiences, in an exclusive solo performance.

Jones, with his wonderful voice, has entertained generations with an artistic career spanning six decades now, during which he presented 36 of the best songs of the “Top 40”, including “Its Net New Mobile”, which achieved resounding success and became one of his most famous songs to date, and became the best-selling. In Britain and within the ten best-selling in the United States, and among his famous songs: “Green, Green Grass of Home”, “She Is Lady” and “Delila”, in addition to 40 albums that have sold more than 100 million copies, and a series of awards « Grammy, Ivor Novello, Britt, and others.

agitation

Jones continues to thrill audiences with his signature songs, especially the modern single “Surrounded By Time,” which topped the UK album charts in 2021. He has received numerous accolades, including a Grammy Award for Best New Artist (1966) and an MTV Movie Award. for Music Video” (1989), BRIT Awards for Best Singer and Outstanding Contribution to Music, and GQ Man of the Year Award.

Busy program

The “The Fridge” concert series, in its 39th session, will return to Dubai, with a program full of concerts and artistic performances. The first events of 2023 will start at “The Fridge” theater on “Alserkal Avenue” in Al Quoz, January 17, and will continue until February 7.

This season presents performances by a group of talented artists, including “Freak”, “Art Voices”, “Idrisi” and “Parekh and Singh”.

This year’s “The Fridge” program, which distributes four concerts between January and February, is keen to present the co-star lineup for an unparalleled series of concerts and to bring the most important original works and first-of-its-kind collaborations to the UAE.

The Frij concerts will begin on January 17 with Somali soil artist Freek, a pioneer of trap music in the Arab world, who has previously opened shows for famous artists including Stormzy, Stormzy and Future.

The Armenian band, Art Voices, will take to the stage on January 24, in an evening that combines jazz and Armenian music. Theater 31 of this month will also perform a performance with the Jordanian singer, Idrisi, who will hold a distinguished evening of Arab pop music. Last but not least, the Indian pop duo Parekh & Singh will conclude the session on February 7 with enchanting melodies and lively rhythms. Artistic performances by NM1, Sanaz Sotoudeh, Sara Felula and (Sara Felula) will enrich this season. Seaside Feels).

