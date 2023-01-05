ENTERTAINMENT

Egyptian artist: Arab plastic artists suffer from “bullying”

Posted on

The Egyptian plastic artist, Dr. Asmaa Abu Bakr Al-Nawawi, said, “Some Arab dramas presented a false image of the Arab plastic artist, and that Arab plastic artists suffer from society’s distorted view of the plastic artist, and from (bullying) as well.”

Al-Nawawi added, “The drama makers in the Arab world must correct the image they painted of the Arab plastic artist.”

Regarding her vision of the present and future of the Arab plastic movement, and how close it is to the world, Al-Nawawi said, “The Arab world is rich in great artists whose works have reached the largest international exhibition halls, such as Christie’s, for example, which is one of the largest auction halls for selling works of art in the world.” .

She stressed that there is no difference between the Arab plastic movement and its counterparts in the world, and that reaching the world requires only seriousness on the part of artists in their various cultures and artistic orientations.

And she continued, “Among the problems that the plastic artist faces in the Arab world is the difficulty of marketing his artwork, and his inability to rely on his artistic production as a permanent source of income for him.”

She explained that «the marketing of artworks faces many challenges in Arab societies, and that the artist who is keen to be honest in the plastic works he presents, must move away from (the general mood of the market and the theory of supply and demand), and this makes the artist need to provide a source Another income for him away from his practice of art.

Nawawi names:

“Some dramas presented a false image of the Arab plastic artist.”

Google Newsstand

Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

Share

Print




Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

424
LATEST

Mbappe and Hakimi.. a distinguished friendship separated by the World Cup final – Kuwora
366
LATEST

A historic record for stationed in the World Cup – Koura
351
LATEST

Installing 4 giant screens to watch the match between Morocco and Portugal in the various arenas of Agadir – the Moroccan depth
best iphone editing best iphone editing
308
LATEST

These apps are best for editing photos/videos on iPhone
300
LATEST

World Cup 2022: An expected confrontation between France and Morocco .. and Argentina sets a date with Croatia • France 24 – France 24 / FRANCE 24 English
296
LATEST

"all my life".. The first comment from Harry Kane on the missed penalty kick in the World Cup – AlHadath event
288
LATEST

Turki Al-Sheikh announces a huge financial prize for whoever predicts the winning team at the World Cup in Qatar
286
LATEST

Portugal players: “Messi’s conspiracy” is the reason for our exit from the World Cup
284
LATEST

Moroccan street expectations for the outcome of the quarter-final match between Morocco and Portugal – Moroccan depth
278
LATEST

Messi is in the eye of the storm.. “an expected decision” due to the events of the Netherlands match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Categories

Contact Us

1612 Menlo Ave Los Angeles, CA 90006

Contact Number:
Phone: +(1) 721-205-3432

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top