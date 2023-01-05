Egyptian artist: Arab plastic artists suffer from “bullying”

The Egyptian plastic artist, Dr. Asmaa Abu Bakr Al-Nawawi, said, “Some Arab dramas presented a false image of the Arab plastic artist, and that Arab plastic artists suffer from society’s distorted view of the plastic artist, and from (bullying) as well.”

Al-Nawawi added, “The drama makers in the Arab world must correct the image they painted of the Arab plastic artist.”

Regarding her vision of the present and future of the Arab plastic movement, and how close it is to the world, Al-Nawawi said, “The Arab world is rich in great artists whose works have reached the largest international exhibition halls, such as Christie’s, for example, which is one of the largest auction halls for selling works of art in the world.” .

She stressed that there is no difference between the Arab plastic movement and its counterparts in the world, and that reaching the world requires only seriousness on the part of artists in their various cultures and artistic orientations.

And she continued, “Among the problems that the plastic artist faces in the Arab world is the difficulty of marketing his artwork, and his inability to rely on his artistic production as a permanent source of income for him.”

She explained that «the marketing of artworks faces many challenges in Arab societies, and that the artist who is keen to be honest in the plastic works he presents, must move away from (the general mood of the market and the theory of supply and demand), and this makes the artist need to provide a source Another income for him away from his practice of art.

